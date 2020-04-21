Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Newbury Park runner Archana Mohandas is bound for MIT

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
April 21, 2020
7:12 AM
Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Name: Archana Mohandas

School: Newbury Park

Sport: Cross country/track

Key stats: Won Marmonte League girls’ 3,200 championship in 2018 and ’19; fastest time of 10:45. Won Marmonte League cross-country title in 2018

Summer plans: Run and take online classes

Fall plans: Will attend MIT

On the abrupt end to the track season:

“It does suck for seniors needing to set PRs [personal records] and juniors who needed times for college. But I completely understand these are necessary measures for safety. For me, I hoped to set a PR and I never had been to the state meet. I felt it would have been really cool if I could do that this year.”

On her acceptance to MIT:

“Running helped me balance my academics. Both went hand in hand. I don’t usually react to things, but it was definitely exciting. I remember being so scared to open [the computer link]. I was waiting for a long time. I had my friends on FaceTime and my family around me.”

Lessons learned from the sports stoppage:

“We can’t be with our teammates, which is a huge aspect of high school running. I didn’t realize until now how much my team pushes me to train harder and keep me motivated.”

On the new things she’s discovered with her free time:

“I’ve been drawing and painting. That’s something I always liked doing but never had time.”

Where she sees yourself in 10 years:

“I hope to do some sort of science, physics or applied math in college. I always thought it would be cool to do research.”

See the video and interviews with other athletes at latimes.com/sports.

High School Sports
