Season Interrupted: Fullerton Rosary’s Asia Avinger won’t look back

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Asia Avinger

School: Fullerton Rosary

Sport: Basketball, guard

Advertisement

Key stats: Averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists to lead team to Southern Section Division I regional title

Fall plans: Will attend San Diego State

On canceled plans to travel to Sacramento to play for a state championship:

“It was definitely heartbreaking once we found out about the news. Eventually we all came together and told each other we were proud of each other. Now I just think it’s time to move on and focus on the future.”

Advertisement

On life without sports:

“It’s been crazy, but I’ve been trying to keep myself busy. Just sitting in the house is really boring. I try to work out every day and find new hobbies to do. I just went swimming yesterday.”

The other new interests she’s picked up with her free time:

“Painting and drawing.”

How she stays in shape:

“I have a weight set here at home. I have a park around my house, where I run a couple miles every day.”

The highlight of her high school career:

“Winning the state title [last year] because it was definitely hard working together, and building that chemistry was the hardest thing. It was a blessing. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.”

Advertisement

Lessons she and her Class of 2020 teammates learned:

“I learned everything happens for a reason. I’m just blessed I actually got to play my season, unlike softball and track. I definitely feel bad for them and wish them the very best, especially the seniors. Stay positive.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I would hope I would be still involved in basketball and hopefully go play overseas or play pro.”

Recommendations for those returning to sports:

“The biggest thing is work on yourself and work on your weaknesses. Focus on the things that aren’t as strong compared to the things you’ve mastered. Continue to get better and work harder.”

Advertisement

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.