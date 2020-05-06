Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Palm Desert’s Jasmine Perezchica can take the heat

×
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 6, 2020
6 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Jasmine Perezchica

School: Palm Desert

Sport: Softball, shortstop

Advertisement

Key stats: Reigning league MVP had a .659 batting average

Fall plans: Will attend Arizona

High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Angelina DeVoe
Season Interrupted: Angelina DeVoe
High School Sports
Season Interrupted: Angelina DeVoe

On sports being canceled:

Advertisement

“My teammates and I were pretty disappointed. At this point, it’s really about making sure we’re healthy and safe.”

On becoming a top softball recruit:

“Really, it’s about working hard and putting in 100% effort. I really live and breathe softball. If you have the dedication to pursue that dream, then I say go for it.”

On her father, Tony, the third base coach with the Arizona Diamondbacks:

Advertisement

“I’m very grateful to have him around. He’s taught me pretty much everything I know since I was little. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

On life without sports:

“It’s very slow. We went from 100% constant go, go, go all the time to nothing at all. It’s very different and something to adapt to.”

On training in the desert:

Advertisement

“It’s like 105 degrees right now. It’s pretty hot. I usually wake up early, go out running and make sure we do things early or late.”

Sports
Season Interrupted: Briana Velazquez
Season Interrupted: Briana Velazquez
Sports
Season Interrupted: Briana Velazquez

On the lessons she’s learned:

“I learned never take anything for granted but also pursue everything you can. You never know because it might be taken away from you the next day.”

Advertisement

What are her hitting tips:

“Keep up your mechanics and form. As soon as your mechanics leave you, that’s when you start to get away from your original spot.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

High School SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement