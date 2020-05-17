Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

A time to celebrate: Former Dorsey linebacker Jeremiah Allison graduates from law school

allison.jpg
Former Dorsey and Washington State linebacker Jeremiah Allison graduated on Sunday from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Saint Paul, Minn.
(Jeremiah Allison)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 17, 2020
12:37 PM
Share

Ten years ago, Jeremiah Allison was a sophomore linebacker at Dorsey High School. He was sitting in a classroom being interviewed by a sportswriter and said he wanted to become a lawyer. It was something his mother wanted, too. He had straight A’s. He was dedicated to his community. He loved his mother. He loved football. He was just different.

On Sunday, Allison fulfilled his dream by graduating from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in Saint Paul, Minn.

There were so many obstacles in the way growing up in South Los Angeles. Seven days before his first collegiate football game for Washington State in 2012, his mother died. He hung tough, graduated and kept on the path he promised his mother.

In 2016, he wrote after graduating from Washington State, “I kissed her and shed a few tears on her shoulder. I said goodbye and
promised I’d get my degree. She so badly wanted that for me.”

On Sunday, he finished his promised journey to become a lawyer. Except the journey is really just beginning. Watch out, everyone. Jeremiah Allison, the lawyer, is coming back to town. Big days are ahead.

Advertisement

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement