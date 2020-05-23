Season Interrupted: Cara Dunnigan has a shutdown epiphany

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Cara Dunnigan

School: Verdugo Hills

Sport: Volleyball, softball

Advertisement

Key stats: All-City volleyball player helped the Dons win three straight East Valley League titles; pitcher for softball team

Fall plans: Will attend Los Angeles Mission College

On having to make tough choices:

“Not playing softball, I didn’t get a chance to be scouted. My original plan was to try out for CSUN, so that option was gone. The volleyball coach from Mission recruited me and I took that opportunity. I did not want to pay all that money just to be in my room doing schoolwork.”

Advertisement

On the cancellation of the season:

“My first reaction was I started crying. I couldn’t stop because of all the opportunities I wouldn’t have anymore.”

On life without sports:

“It’s weird because that was my life. I have a lot of free time to figure out what am I without sports. I like painting now. I do my own personal workouts now instead of being with a team.”

On the lessons she’s learned:

“I think it made me realize who am I without sports. I’m so much more than sports. I used to always see myself as this athlete girl, nothing more. I figured out I can have more relationships with more friends.”

Advertisement

Where she sees herself in 10 years:

“I see myself being an athletic trainer.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.