Season Interrupted: Cara Dunnigan has a shutdown epiphany

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.
Name: Cara Dunnigan
School: Verdugo Hills
Sport: Volleyball, softball
Key stats: All-City volleyball player helped the Dons win three straight East Valley League titles; pitcher for softball team
Fall plans: Will attend Los Angeles Mission College
On having to make tough choices:
“Not playing softball, I didn’t get a chance to be scouted. My original plan was to try out for CSUN, so that option was gone. The volleyball coach from Mission recruited me and I took that opportunity. I did not want to pay all that money just to be in my room doing schoolwork.”
On the cancellation of the season:
“My first reaction was I started crying. I couldn’t stop because of all the opportunities I wouldn’t have anymore.”
On life without sports:
“It’s weird because that was my life. I have a lot of free time to figure out what am I without sports. I like painting now. I do my own personal workouts now instead of being with a team.”
On the lessons she’s learned:
“I think it made me realize who am I without sports. I’m so much more than sports. I used to always see myself as this athlete girl, nothing more. I figured out I can have more relationships with more friends.”
Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“I see myself being an athletic trainer.”
Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.