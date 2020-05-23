Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Season Interrupted: Cara Dunnigan has a shutdown epiphany

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
May 23, 2020
7:43 AM
Share

Throughout the spring, The Times will interview high school seniors whose athletic careers were cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

Name: Cara Dunnigan

School: Verdugo Hills

Sport: Volleyball, softball

Key stats: All-City volleyball player helped the Dons win three straight East Valley League titles; pitcher for softball team

Fall plans: Will attend Los Angeles Mission College

On having to make tough choices:
“Not playing softball, I didn’t get a chance to be scouted. My original plan was to try out for CSUN, so that option was gone. The volleyball coach from Mission recruited me and I took that opportunity. I did not want to pay all that money just to be in my room doing schoolwork.”

On the cancellation of the season:
“My first reaction was I started crying. I couldn’t stop because of all the opportunities I wouldn’t have anymore.”

On life without sports:
“It’s weird because that was my life. I have a lot of free time to figure out what am I without sports. I like painting now. I do my own personal workouts now instead of being with a team.”

On the lessons she’s learned:
“I think it made me realize who am I without sports. I’m so much more than sports. I used to always see myself as this athlete girl, nothing more. I figured out I can have more relationships with more friends.”

Where she sees herself in 10 years:
“I see myself being an athletic trainer.”

Video interviews of each athlete can be found at latimes.com/sports/highschool.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
