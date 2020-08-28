Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
VIDEO |
Talking high school sports on Friday night
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom entertain, inform, debate with no football in SoCal.
There’s no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.
Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez pops in for a visit to discuss how his players are doing with online classes and no official practices.
Also discussed are top opening games for Jan. 8 and six top teams to watch.
