High School Sports

Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO |
Talking high school sports on Friday night

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom entertain, inform, debate with no football in SoCal.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Aug. 28, 2020
7 PM
There’s no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.

Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez pops in for a visit to discuss how his players are doing with online classes and no official practices.

Also discussed are top opening games for Jan. 8 and six top teams to watch.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

