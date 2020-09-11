Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer and broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom are discussing high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.

First-year Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson, a former USC running back, and Paraclete coach Dean Herrington are this week’s guests.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also highlight four players to watch during the Southern Section football season.