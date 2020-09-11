Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Watch: Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 26:38
Talking high school football in SoCal

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom are joined by Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson and Paraclete coach Dean Herrington.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 11, 2020
6 PM
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer and broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom are discussing high school football for 30 minutes of Friday night entertainment.

First-year Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson, a former USC running back, and Paraclete coach Dean Herrington are this week’s guests.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also highlight four players to watch during the Southern Section football season.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

