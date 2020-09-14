Bishop Alemany suspends football conditioning for 21 days after unauthorized clinic

Bishop Alemany High President William Hambleton announced Monday he is suspending football conditioning for 21 days after an unauthorized lineman clinic was held Saturday at its Mission Hills field. Dozens of players from Alemany and other schools participated in the clinic with little social distancing in violation of L.A. County public health guidelines.

In a statement, Hambleton said: “It has come to the attention of our school’s administration that a third-party group held a football clinic, involving both Alemany students and students from other schools, at the Bishop Alemany football field this past Saturday. The clinic was organized without appropriate permission from our school’s administration.

“Our school has policies and procedures for organizing athletic training and conditioning activities, which were not followed. Out of an abundance of caution, we will suspend football physical conditioning and skill building for a period of 21 days. Additionally, the school is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”