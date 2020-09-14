Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Bishop Alemany suspends football conditioning for 21 days after unauthorized clinic

Bishop Alemany has suspended football conditioning after an unauthorized clinic was held on its field Saturday.
(Shotgun Spratling / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer  
Sep. 14, 2020
3:35 PM
Bishop Alemany High President William Hambleton announced Monday he is suspending football conditioning for 21 days after an unauthorized lineman clinic was held Saturday at its Mission Hills field. Dozens of players from Alemany and other schools participated in the clinic with little social distancing in violation of L.A. County public health guidelines.

In a statement, Hambleton said: “It has come to the attention of our school’s administration that a third-party group held a football clinic, involving both Alemany students and students from other schools, at the Bishop Alemany football field this past Saturday. The clinic was organized without appropriate permission from our school’s administration.

“Our school has policies and procedures for organizing athletic training and conditioning activities, which were not followed. Out of an abundance of caution, we will suspend football physical conditioning and skill building for a period of 21 days. Additionally, the school is conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

