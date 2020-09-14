Quarterback CJ Montes of Paraclete is bigger, stronger, better

Paraclete football coach Dean Herrington has been raving about 6-foot-2 senior quarterback CJ Montes, insisting he should be a Pac-12 recruit.

“CJ has put on 35 pounds since last season and is over 190,” Herrington said. “He’s going to be a different guy. He ran a 4.6 40 laser time. He has a 4.0 GPA. I’m super excited.”

Herrington has a history of helping develop top quarterbacks, from Kyle Boller to Matt Moore to Vernon Adams, and he feels Montes can be another “elite” quarterback. He says the fact there’s been no competitions since March has limited the recruiting exposure for the young quarterback.

Montes passed for 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior.