High School Sports

Quarterback CJ Montes of Paraclete is bigger, stronger, better

Paraclete quarterback CJ Montes has gained weight and strength.
(Paraclete Football)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 14, 2020
7:35 AM
Paraclete football coach Dean Herrington has been raving about 6-foot-2 senior quarterback CJ Montes, insisting he should be a Pac-12 recruit.

“CJ has put on 35 pounds since last season and is over 190,” Herrington said. “He’s going to be a different guy. He ran a 4.6 40 laser time. He has a 4.0 GPA. I’m super excited.”

Herrington has a history of helping develop top quarterbacks, from Kyle Boller to Matt Moore to Vernon Adams, and he feels Montes can be another “elite” quarterback. He says the fact there’s been no competitions since March has limited the recruiting exposure for the young quarterback.

Montes passed for 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

