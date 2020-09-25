Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 25:30
Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Venice football coach Angelo Gasca joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss Southern California prep football.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 25, 2020
6 PM
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Venice coach Angelo Gasca is this week’s guest.

Also discussed are five top quarterbacks to watch when the season begins on Jan. 8.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement