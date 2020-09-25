Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
VIDEO | 25:30
Friday night football talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Venice football coach Angelo Gasca joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss Southern California prep football.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Venice coach Angelo Gasca is this week’s guest.
Also discussed are five top quarterbacks to watch when the season begins on Jan. 8.
