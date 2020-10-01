Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Southern Section sees a drop in sports transfer numbers

Southern Section transfer numbers have plunged in the first three months of the 2020-21 school year.
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 1, 2020
8:23 AM
With uncertainty over whether there will be a high school sports season in California, transfer numbers have plunged in the first three months of statistics that schools sent to the CIF Southern Section, the state’s largest section.

For September, schools reported 259 transfers compared to 845 in September of 2019. In July, August and September, there have been a total of 493 transfers compared to 3,009 last year in the same months.

Southern Section spokesman Thom Simmons said he believes people are taking a “wait and see approach” because of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, football practice and other fall sports are supposed to begin in December, with games beginning in January. That could lead to lots of transfers early next year if the sports season is allowed to begin.

