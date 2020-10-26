Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Michael Klyce, The Times 2018 football coach of the year, resigns from Locke

Locke coach Michael Klyce and his football team with a trophy.
Locke coach Michael Klyce said he has resigned. He guided his team to the 2018 City Section Division II title.
(Nick Koza / For The Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 26, 2020
8:55 AM
The City Section has lost one of its best young football coaches.

Michael Klyce, who was The Times’ coach of the year in 2018 after guiding Locke to the City Section Division II championship, said Monday he has resigned.

“We decided to go in a different direction,” the 34-year-old said.

The decision by the school and Klyce was finalized Friday.

Klyce was a Locke graduate who became head coach in 2017.

