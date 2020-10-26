Michael Klyce, The Times 2018 football coach of the year, resigns from Locke

The City Section has lost one of its best young football coaches.

Michael Klyce, who was The Times’ coach of the year in 2018 after guiding Locke to the City Section Division II championship, said Monday he has resigned.

“We decided to go in a different direction,” the 34-year-old said.

At 32, Locke grad Michael Klyce has guided Saints to 22-20 win in City DII final. First title for Locke. pic.twitter.com/MOVtVk5PhE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 24, 2018

The decision by the school and Klyce was finalized Friday.

Klyce was a Locke graduate who became head coach in 2017.