Golfer Jade Zamora of Santa Margarita has won three tournaments this month

It has been a memorable October for junior golfer Jade Zamora of Santa Margarita.

She has won three tournaments on the Future Champions Golf tour, giving her confidence and excitement for the upcoming high school season.

“I’ve been practicing a lot,” she said. “Everything started clicking.”

She’s won tournaments in Murrieta, Chino Hills and Santa Barbara. She shot 67 on a course where last year’s Southern Section champion shot 68 to win the individual title.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Zamora said she received three phone calls from college recruiters asking for information about her.

Golf is one of the few sports that high school athletes are allowed to compete in because of social distancing restrictions in Southern California.

Jade Zamora with another piece of hardware for her trophy case, this time at the National Tour Los Angeles Fall Junior with a -5 (67) on Sunday to finish with a two stroke win!



⛳️// https://t.co/LpgVpRP2tC pic.twitter.com/U6HaZcYgoT — SMCHS Athletics (@SMCHSAthletics) October 19, 2020

Zamora also has a 4.0 grade-point average. She started playing golf when she was 5 but became serious about the sport in eighth grade.

“This summer was a big year for me,” she said. “My scores have been dropping because I think my mental game was a lot stronger.”