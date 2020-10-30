Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 22:03
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk high school football

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about high school football in Southern California with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Joe McNab.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame first-year coach Joe McNab is the guest on Episode 10 of Friday Night Live.

Also discussed is a look at top linebackers and a celebration of the life of St. Francis coach Jim Bonds, who died on Wednesday.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

