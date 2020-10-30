Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk about high school football in Southern California with Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Joe McNab.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California until January, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame first-year coach Joe McNab is the guest on Episode 10 of Friday Night Live.
Also discussed is a look at top linebackers and a celebration of the life of St. Francis coach Jim Bonds, who died on Wednesday.
