High School Sports

Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep is set to sign with USC on Wednesday

Clarice Akunwafo
Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep is ready to sign with USC women’s basketball.
(Akunwafo family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Wednesday will be a big day for 6-foot-5 Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep. She intends to sign an early national letter of intent with USC women’s basketball.

Despite months of COVID-19 college recruiting restrictions, Wednesday is still designated as an early signing day for high school seniors in all sports but football.

Akunwafo has developed into one of the best center prospects in the nation after averaging 20.1 points and 12.7 rebounds as a junior. She also has a 4.02 grade point average.

Stanford will be receiving letters from two top prospects in 6-3 Kiki Iriafen from Harvard-Westlake, last season’s Southern Section Division 1 player of the year, and 6-3 Brooke Demetre of Santa Ana Mater Dei.

In boys’ basketball, Peyton Watson of Long Beach Poly is set to sign with UCLA.

No school could be celebrating more than Laguna Beach, which will have 11 girls’ water polo players signing. The team has won consecutive Division 1 championships.

In baseball, JSerra will have eight players signing, including four with UCLA — pitcher Gage Jump, pitcher Luke Jewett, infielder Cody Schrier and pitcher Eric Silva.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

