Early signing day: Pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning fulfills dream by signing with Cal State Fullerton

Anthony Joya Jr., the top returning pitcher in the City Section from Wilmington Banning, celebrated Wednesday’s early signing day by signing with Cal State Fullerton.

“I’m really excited to become a Titan,” he said. “There was times it was challenging, but it was my mom and dad who supported me. It was always pushing forward. I broke through a lot of walls to get to college. I have to keep my grades up and make sure I’m on the field doing well.”

Sometimes there are people who like to put down City Section athletes, saying they don’t get recruited, but Joya said it’s all about the individual.

“It’s all on you,” said the senior left-hander who had 131 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings as a sophomore. “It’s what your heart desires. I had my dream since I was a little kid. It’s incredible how much I’ve grown. There were times we lost games. There were times I had good games. Baseball is a game, but it teaches you about life. There’s always going to be ups and downs.”

In basketball, Chaminade’s senior guard duo of Keith Higgins Jr. and Kenneth Simpson Jr. signed with Lehigh and Arizona, respectively. They’ve been best friends since middle school and have pushed each other since they arrived at the West Hills campus as freshmen.

Guard Malik Thomas from Damien signed with USC.

Paige Sommers of Westlake, the No. 1 girls’ pole vaulter in the nation, signed with Duke.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame had nine signees, including pitcher Jack Snyder (Texas Tech), volleyball player Nicholas Tidik (volleyball) and girls’ soccer player Riley Goossen-Brown (CSUN).

A look around the Southland via social media:

Congratulations to the Wallace, Flanagan, and Collins families. Young men have worked really hard to achieve these honor. They are supported by amazing families. @jackcollinss12 🔜 @CSUNBaseball @ethanflan7 🔜 @UCLABaseball

Colby Wallace 🔜 @UW_Baseball pic.twitter.com/L81LnHr8Hz — SMCHSBaseball (@SMCHSBaseball) November 11, 2020

Congrats to all athletes across the country signing their NLI’s! We are proud of this group of Monarchs & their accomplishments. This is a special group of young men. @alonzotredwell UCLA@SkyeSelinsky COLUMBIA @DrewPorter_ CSUN@Aj_valle11 COLUMBIA pic.twitter.com/F58rcGEEes — Mater Dei Baseball (@MDHS_Baseball) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to @LamajLewis on signing his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Loyola Marymount University! We are so proud of you! @lmulionsMBB @BoscoBasketball @StJohnBoscoHS @edwardtorre pic.twitter.com/rYDWyryz0z — Bosco Athletics (@sjbathletics) November 11, 2020

Big congrats to Robbie Ayers and his family on his signing with Loyola Marymount University! Team Captain joins a long list of talented Musketeer catchers that have come through the program. Not just an amazing talent, a great teammate! #A41 @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/8VyCFBPZnx — Musketeer Baseball (@MHSBaseballA41) November 11, 2020

Congratulations to Malik Thomas

Damien Basketball

Four Year Varsity Letterman

3.1 Cumulative GPA@DamienBasketba1 @damienspartans @M_Chosen1 pic.twitter.com/TwzJgbYnKN — Damien Athletics (@DamienSports) November 11, 2020

Introducing our next signee on #NationalSigningDay, Savannah Pola!@savannahpola is a left-handed hitting, second base/outfielder from Santa Ana. She attends Hector Godinez Fundamental HS and plays travel ball with Athletics Mercado.



Welcome to Westwood, Savannah!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/jqImmGDWkJ — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) November 11, 2020

“I chose the University of Arizona because of the winning tradition, the amazing coaching staff and the beautiful campus. I’m so excited to represent the Block A and learn from the best of the best the next four years! Go Cats!” pic.twitter.com/MjvTlKfNuf — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) November 11, 2020

Congratulations @hwgirlssoccer Ally Lynch (‘21) for signing her National Letter of Intent for @clemsonwsoccer - We are very proud of you Ally! @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal pic.twitter.com/jX0i1O5NdD — Harvard-Westlake (@hwathletics) November 11, 2020

Congratulations Mark Cristino!



Cristino has verbally committed to play Division 1 soccer at UC Riverside. He will be majoring in computer engineering.@DowneyVikes @mark_cristino11 @UCRsoccer_M @latsondheimer @LAFCAcademy pic.twitter.com/FMl7MIiYYL — Downey Soccer (@Downey_Soccer) November 6, 2020