The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings

Sophomore Dylan Steward, left, and freshman Jordan Ayala are big-time young standouts for Norco.

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. CORONA (4-0); Billy Carlson is seven for 14 with two home runs; 1

2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-0); Jared Grindlinger impresses with arm and bat; 2

3. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Eagles hitting the ball well; 3

4. LA MIRADA (5-1); Big game vs. Warren on Monday; 4

5. CRESPI (5-0); League play begins Tuesday vs. SO Notre Dame; 6

6. JSERRA (3-1); The pitching has been solid; 7

7. MATER DEI (6-0); Dylan Wetzel hit two home runs vs. Bishop Gorman; 15

8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); Colt Peterson has nine strikeouts in five innings; 9

9. PALOMA VALLEY (6-0); Playing in Boras Classic next month; 10

10. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0-1); 10 hits for Gavin Kramer; 11

11. SIERRA CANYON (4-2); Defensive lineman Mikhal Johnson showing he can hit; 13

12. NORCO (3-2); Freshman Jordan Ayala, sophomore Dylan Steward are standouts; 14

13. FOOTHILL (6-1); Gavin Lauridsen is pitching star; 22

14. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-4); Tough schedule has Wolverines struggling; 5

15. VILLA PARk (5-2); Suffered consecutive shutouts; 8

16. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0-2); Griffins showing pitching depth; 17

17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); Next up is Etiwanda; 19

18. EL DORADO (6-2); Aiden McNaughton is 10 for 20 hitting; 18

19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); Six home runs for Quentin Young; NR

20. ARCADIA (7-0); Junior Damian Catano is 3-0; 20

21. SERVITE (5-1); Road games this week vs. Dana Hills, Tesoro; 21

22. CHAMINADE (4-2); Begin Mission League vs. St. Francis; 12

23. WEST RANCH (5-3); Begin Foothill League vs. Castaic; 23

24. WARREN (7-1); Pitcher Angel Cervantes has been electric; NR

25. EL SEGUNDO (7-0-1); Sophomore Chase Mattoon in double figures hits; NR

