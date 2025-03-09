The Times’ top 25 high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland after Week 3.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. CORONA (4-0); Billy Carlson is seven for 14 with two home runs; 1
2. HUNTINGTON BEACH (1-0); Jared Grindlinger impresses with arm and bat; 2
3. SANTA MARGARITA (5-0); Eagles hitting the ball well; 3
4. LA MIRADA (5-1); Big game vs. Warren on Monday; 4
5. CRESPI (5-0); League play begins Tuesday vs. SO Notre Dame; 6
6. JSERRA (3-1); The pitching has been solid; 7
7. MATER DEI (6-0); Dylan Wetzel hit two home runs vs. Bishop Gorman; 15
8. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-1); Colt Peterson has nine strikeouts in five innings; 9
9. PALOMA VALLEY (6-0); Playing in Boras Classic next month; 10
10. VISTA MURRIETA (5-0-1); 10 hits for Gavin Kramer; 11
11. SIERRA CANYON (4-2); Defensive lineman Mikhal Johnson showing he can hit; 13
12. NORCO (3-2); Freshman Jordan Ayala, sophomore Dylan Steward are standouts; 14
13. FOOTHILL (6-1); Gavin Lauridsen is pitching star; 22
14. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (3-4); Tough schedule has Wolverines struggling; 5
15. VILLA PARk (5-2); Suffered consecutive shutouts; 8
16. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0-2); Griffins showing pitching depth; 17
17. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-0); Next up is Etiwanda; 19
18. EL DORADO (6-2); Aiden McNaughton is 10 for 20 hitting; 18
19. OAKS CHRISTIAN (5-2); Six home runs for Quentin Young; NR
20. ARCADIA (7-0); Junior Damian Catano is 3-0; 20
21. SERVITE (5-1); Road games this week vs. Dana Hills, Tesoro; 21
22. CHAMINADE (4-2); Begin Mission League vs. St. Francis; 12
23. WEST RANCH (5-3); Begin Foothill League vs. Castaic; 23
24. WARREN (7-1); Pitcher Angel Cervantes has been electric; NR
25. EL SEGUNDO (7-0-1); Sophomore Chase Mattoon in double figures hits; NR
