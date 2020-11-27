Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Corona Del Mar coach Dan O’Shea joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about high school football in Southern California.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19 , but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Corona Del Mar coach Dan O’Shea is this week’s guest, and he shares his ideas for finding a path forward amid the pandemic.
Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also look at four freshmen players who could make an immediate impact once the season starts.
