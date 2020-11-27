Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 23:08
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom’s talk about high school football

Corona Del Mar coach Dan O’Shea joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about high school football in Southern California.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19 , but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Corona Del Mar coach Dan O’Shea is this week’s guest, and he shares his ideas for finding a path forward amid the pandemic.

Sondheimer and Rosenbloom also look at four freshmen players who could make an immediate impact once the season starts.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement