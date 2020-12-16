Dyson McCutcheon is headed to Washington with family tradition to uphold

Dyson McCutcheon has football genes like few others. His grandfather, Lawrence, was the Rams’ all-time leading rusher. His father, Daylon, was a star defensive back at USC and seven-year NFL player with the Cleveland Browns.

Dyson, a senior defensive back at La Puente Bishop Amat, signed his letter of intent with Washington on Wednesday, putting him on a path to continue the McCutcheon family success.

“It’s a blessing,” he said. “It’s a whole bunch of positives. I have a big foundation, a lot of support, a lot of love, a lot of mentors. I’ve learned how to handle the pressure. Before it used to get to me with the last name of McCutcheon. I have big shoes to fill. I’m excited to continue the legacy and do great things like how my dad and grandpa did.”

Dad is already promising to root for Washington despite his USC apparel around the house. “I know he’s behind me,” Dyson said. “I think he’s going to stick with UDub. That’s a must.”

Grandpa, though, presents a different challenge. Asked if his grandfather, who went to Colorado State, thinks he could have tackled him during his Rams playing days in the 1970s, Dyson said, “He’s got that mind-set, ‘Nobody can stop me. Football is soft now. You couldn’t handle me back in the day.’ ”

For nine months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dyson has been waiting to play his senior season of football. So far it hasn’t happened, but he made it through the recruiting process with the help of his family. His father would take him to the local park to train. And his mother and 11-year-old twin sisters joined him on a virtual school tour of Washington’s campus. He said the Washington recruiting process was a “cool experience,” though he admitted, “I don’t think they wanted to show me the rain.”

And he loves his grandfather.

“He just says how proud he is. I’m really appreciative of him and his support,” he said.

Also signing with Washington was defensive back Zakhari Spears of Los Angeles Loyola and defensive end Maurice Helms of Santa Margarita.

Notre Dame made in impact in Southern California recruiting, signing kicker Josh Bryan of Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, defensive back Chance Tucker of Encino Crespi and linebacker Devin Aupiu of Oxnard Pacifica.

Been waiting a long time to tweet this tweet. Welcome QB @CostelliPeter to the #UBoyz! #UtahNSD21 pic.twitter.com/LMvETFWDAr — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 16, 2020

There were lots of quarterbacks choosing to leave the area. CJ Montes of Lancaster Paraclete signed with New Mexico. Xavier Ward of Eastvale Roosevelt signed with Washington State. Peter Costelli of Mission Viejo signed with Utah. Deacon Hill of Santa Barbara signed with Wisconsin. Chayden Peery of Sierra Canyon signed with Georgia Tech. Finn Collins of Mission Hills Bishop Alemany signed with Arizona State. Jaylen Henderson of West Hills Chaminade signed with Fresno State.

Jake Garcia, who began his career at Long Beach Poly, then played at Harbor City Narbonne, then enrolled at La Habra before leaving to play high school football at two schools in Georgia this year, signed with Miami. He previously was committed to USC.

Receiver Beaux Collins of Bellflower St. John Bosco signed with Clemson, joining former Braves quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Safety Jaylin Davis of Santa Ana Mater Dei signed with Oregon. Cornerback Jamier Johnson of Pasadena Muir signed with Texas. Receiver Makai Cope of Culver City signed with Utah. Defensive back Mitch Leigber of Laguna Hills signed with Stanford.