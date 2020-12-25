Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

×
VIDEO | 17:44
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom are joined by Wilmington Banning football coach Raymond Grajeda.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Wilmington Banning coach Raymond Grajeda is this week’s guest.

Grajeda talks about the challenges facing coaches as they try to keep hope alive that there will be a season.

“We’re getting them excited, then deflated,” he said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement