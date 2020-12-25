Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Wilmington Banning coach Raymond Grajeda is this week’s guest.

Grajeda talks about the challenges facing coaches as they try to keep hope alive that there will be a season.

“We’re getting them excited, then deflated,” he said.