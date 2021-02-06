Signs of hope as cross-country teams around Southern California compete Saturday
Smiles, feelings of excitement and hope were on display at several venues in Southern California on Saturday as high school cross-country teams resumed competition in the first big weekend of multiple dual meets since the state stay-at-home guidelines were lifted Jan. 25, clearing the way for teams to begin competitions after 10 months of being sidelined because of the coronavirus.
Under the watchful eyes of athletic directors making sure safety protocols were followed, the six teams from the Big VIII League competed in dual meets at Riverside King, featuring boys and girls finally getting the opportunity to stretch their legs and sweat a little. Corona Santiago raced against Norco, Corona Centennial and King competed, and Corona faced Eastvale Roosevelt.
And...they’re off! First #Big8 XC meet of the year! Thank you student-athletes, coaches, ADs & staff who made this happen! Just the beginning! @CNUSD @cen10athletics @NorcoHS_sports @AthleticsERHS @coronahigh @SantiagoSharks @Inland_Sports @CallMeEPJ @latsondheimer @Dr_Barile pic.twitter.com/wTfk3JFxWT— Bill Pollock (@bpollockpac) February 6, 2021
In Orange County, St. Margaret’s and Laguna Beach held their first meet. San Clemente competed against Mission Viejo, with Lily O’Rourke of San Clemente running 18:35 to lead her team to victory. The Pacific Coast League held its dual meets at Beckman.
First girls race of the year! @latsondheimer @SteveFryer @ocvarsityguy pic.twitter.com/ZnO7AXA850— SMESAthletics (@SMESAthletics) February 6, 2021
In Lancaster, Sierra Canyon and Paraclete ran under a clear sky in the first Los Angeles County meet. Isis Diaz won the girls’ race for Sierra Canyon.
Cross-country is one of the few sports allowed to take place under the state’s most-restrictive purple tier, along with tennis, golf, and track and field.
CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti urged attendees at Friday’s state Federated Council meeting to “hold off” a little longer from canceling any sports because the CIF and a group of coaches have been meeting with representatives of the governor in an attempt to come up with a compromise to get more sports started.
“We’ve had some very good conversations,” Nocetti said. “I’m encouraged.”
Tesoro Varsity Cross Country Boys score perfect 15 points 1-7th place Vs San Juan Hills 50 points. Sophomores win 16-38 and Freshman also score perfect 15 -40. @OfficialTesoro @MilesplitCA @ocvarsity @ocvarsityguy @SteveFryer @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/8PK9M6Ylce— TesoroXC&Track (@TesoroXC) February 6, 2021
