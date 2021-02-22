Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

L.A. Unified School District to return to sports conditioning the week of March 1

LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner (left) talking with Taft football coach Aron Gideon in November.
LAUSD Supt. Austin Beutner (left) talking with Taft football coach Aron Gideon in November.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Share

Austin Beutner, the superintendent for the Los Angeles Unified School District, announced Monday that sports conditioning will return to campuses the week of March 1.

Conditioning began last November, then was halted in early December because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As with the past practices, students and coaches are expected to need to be tested weekly.

Conditioning does not mean Beutner will clear the way for a return to high school sports competition. He has said in the past that if it is not safe enough to be in a classroom, it is not safe enough compete in a sports competition. It remains to be seen if he will change his philosophy.

But conditioning is a must first step toward any return to sports for LAUSD athletes.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement