High School Sports

Four SoCal girls’ basketball players named McDonald’s All-Americans

Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep, a USC signee, was named a McDonald's All-American.
(Akunwafo family)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Four high school girls’ basketball players from Southern California were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday, along with boys’ basketball player Peyton Watson of Long Beach Poly.

Honored were Brooke Demetre of Santa Ana Mater Dei, Kiki Iriafen of Harvard-Westlake, Rayah Marshall of Lynwood and Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep.

Demetre and Iriafen are headed to Stanford with Marshall and Akunwafo going to USC.

Watson is headed to UCLA. This year’s games will not be played because of the coronavirus.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

