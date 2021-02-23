Four SoCal girls’ basketball players named McDonald’s All-Americans

Four high school girls’ basketball players from Southern California were named McDonald’s All-Americans on Tuesday, along with boys’ basketball player Peyton Watson of Long Beach Poly.

Honored were Brooke Demetre of Santa Ana Mater Dei, Kiki Iriafen of Harvard-Westlake, Rayah Marshall of Lynwood and Clarice Akunwafo of Rolling Hills Prep.

Demetre and Iriafen are headed to Stanford with Marshall and Akunwafo going to USC.

Watson is headed to UCLA. This year’s games will not be played because of the coronavirus.