Prep talk: Sunday high school sports events to support families affected by fires
With the California Interscholastic Federation suspending its rule banning high school sports competitions on Sundays because of the wildfires in Los Angeles that forced games to be postponed, there will be a basketball game and wrestling competition on Sunday in which the schools will help support athletes by affected by the fires.
Palisades, whose sports facilities are not available because of damage suffered to the campus, will be playing at St. Francis on Sunday in a basketball game. Palisades will also be taking on Birmingham in a wrestling match for boys and girls at Birmingham at 3 p.m.
St. Francis also had families who lost homes in the Eaton fire. ...
Wilson Sporting Goods and Nike have reached out to help Palisades with donations of equipment and clothing for athletes, according to the City Section. ...
Blair’s basketball team returned to action on Wednesday after more than two weeks of not playing because of the Eaton fire. Timmy Anderson scored 38 points in a 94-74 win over Monrovia. ...
