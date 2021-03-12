Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Top high school football games this weekend

St. John Bosco running back Rayshon Luke (21) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Adam Awaida (16).
St. John Bosco running back Rayshon Luke (21) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Adam Awaida (16) the last time the Braves played: Dec. 14, 2019, in the Division 1 state bowl game.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top high school football games on the season-opening weekend.

Friday’s games

Long Beach Millikan at Los Alamitos, 6 p.m.

Both teams had players participate in club football, so the offenses should be rolling. Los Alamitos sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson has received lots of attention from college recruiters, as has receiver Makai Lemon. Freshman wide receiver Ryan Pellum, younger brother of coach Romeo Pellum, makes his debut for Millikan. The pick: Los Alamitos.

Gardena Serra vs. Long Beach Poly at Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

Serra QB Maalik Murphy, a Texas commit, has been waiting weeks to show off his improved skills. Poly has plenty of quickness on defense and features a veteran quarterback in Shea Kuykendall. The pick: Serra.

Saturday’s game

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon at Bellflower St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Canyon started 11-man football 11 years ago and finally moves up to Division 1 competition. A veteran defense should help deal with inexperience at quarterback. St. John Bosco has a dominant offensive line and will feature running back Rayshon Luke. The pick: St. John Bosco.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

