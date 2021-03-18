Top high school football games this weekend

A look at the top high school football games in the Southland this weekend:

Friday

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, 5 p.m.

The Mission League season begins with an intriguing matchup. Notre Dame debuts under Joe McNab, who spent 38 years as an assistant coach. The Knights’ quarterback, Javance Tupouata-Johnson, once attended Bishop Alemany. The Warriors lost some key players who decided to opt out on spring season but is still loaded with quality young talent, such as receiver Kevin Green and linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. The pick: Alemany.

Saturday

Westlake Village Westlake at Westlake Village Oaks Christian, 7 p.m.

These two neighborhood rivals located 1.9 miles apart will get the chance to claim bragging rights. Oaks Christian opened last week with a 37-14 win over Lancaster Paraclete. Carson Schwesinger, who has committed to UCLA, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Semaj Freeman rushed for 134 yards. Leo Romero gets the start at quarterback for Westlake. The pick: Oaks Christian.