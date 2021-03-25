A look at the top high school football games this week in the Southland:

Friday

Anaheim Servite (2-0) at Bellflower St. John Bosco (2-0), 7 p.m.

Surging Servite gets to face the Braves and Mater Dei in back-to-back Trinity League games. The Friars are ready to offer strong competition because of talented junior quarterback Noah Fifita and versatile receiver Tetairoa McMillan. It’s going to be an offensive shootout. St. John Bosco quarterback Katin Houser and Pierce Clarkson continue to progress. The pick: St. John Bosco.

Advertisement

Westlake Village Oaks Christian (2-0) at Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (1-1), 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon’s line play could prove difficult for the Lions. And watch out for Trailblazers linebacker Cole Bullock. Oaks Christian quarterback Cole Tannenbaum will need lots of help from running back Semaj Freeman and tight end Carson Schwesinger. The pick: Sierra Canyon.