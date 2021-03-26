How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result, Next game

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 49-7 | at Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 3

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (3-0) def. Servite, 38-28 | vs. JSerra, April 3

Advertisement

3. SERVITE (2-1) lost to St. John Bosco, 38-28 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 3

4. SIERRA CANYON (2-1) def. Oaks Christian, 42-0 | at Bakersfield Garces, April 3

5. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-0) def. Corona Santiago, 63-6 (Thurs.) | at Norco, April 3

6. OAKS CHRISTIAN (2-1) lost to Sierra Canyon, 42-0 | vs. Upland, April 3

Advertisement

7. LONG BEACH POLY (2-0) idle | vs. Compton, Thursday

8. GARDENA SERRA (2-1) def. Cathedral, 15-14 | at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Thursday

9. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) def. Aliso Niguel, 42-7 | at San Juan Hills, Friday

10. LOYOLA (1-0) def. St. Bernard, 28-24 | vs. St. Francis, April 3

Advertisement

11. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) lost to Bishop Alemany, 47-35 | at Chaminade, April 3

12. LOS ALAMITOS (3-0) def. Edison, 27-20 | at Huntington Beach, Friday

13. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-0) def. Bishop Amat, 47-35 | vs. Cathedral, April 3

14. VALENCIA (2-0) def. Canyon Country Canyon, 73-3 | vs. Hart, Thursday

Advertisement

15. MISSION VIEJO (1-0) at Upland, today | vs. Tesoro, Friday

16. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) def. JSerra, 42-0 (Thursday) | vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 3

17. MURRIETA VALLEY (2-0) def. Great Oak, 53-35 | vs. Murrieta Mesa, Friday

18. CORONA DEL MAR (2-1) def. Huntington Beach, 49-6 | at Newport Harbor, Friday

Advertisement

19. PARACLETE (2-1) def. Monrovia, 52-13 | at Damien, Thursday

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (2-0) def. Capistrano Valley, 52-41 | vs. San Clemente, Friday

21. EDISON (2-1) lost to Los Alamitos, 27-20 | at Fountain Valley (at Ocean View), Friday

22. GRACE BRETHREN (0-0) idle | at Calabasas, April 3

Advertisement

23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (0-2) lost to Mater Dei, 49-7 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 3

24. SO NOTRE DAME (0-2) lost to Chaminade, 27-2 (Thursday) | vs. Gardena Serra, Thursday

25. ORANGE (3-0) def. Estancia, 59-6 | vs. Costa Mesa (at El Modena), Thursday

x