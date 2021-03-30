Roundup: After a week of domination, Mission League baseball teams come back to earth

A week ago, Mission League baseball teams looked unbeatable. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran. Harvard-Westlake knocked off JSerra. Chaminade defeated JSerra. This week, the momentum has reversed.

No. 1 Notre Dame was beaten by Dana Hills on Tuesday, 3-0, the Knights’ second consecutive defeat. Harvard-Westlake dropped its second straight game, falling to Orange Lutheran 4-3. And Chaminade was blown out by Mater Dei 16-5.

Ian May pitched the complete-game shutout for Dana Hills, striking out six. Louis Rodriguez allowed one run in five innings for Orange Lutheran. Bennett Markinson had three hits for Harvard-Westlake. Ethan Hedges had three hits and three RBIs and AJ Valle added three hits and four RBIs for Mater Dei.

Yorba Linda 18, Trubuco Hills 15: Ryan Chavez finished with four hits and three RBIs. Bobby Gray hit two home runs for Trabuco Hills.

Murrieta Mesa 9, King 2: The Rams finished with 15 hits.

Ayala 8, Cypress 2: Troy McCain had two hits and two RBIs for unbeaten Ayala.

Servite 9, San Dimas 4: Luke Honikel went three for three and Jarrod Hocking homered for the Friars.

Santa Margarita 13, El Toro 5: Ethan Flanagan and Luke Lavin each hit home runs for the Eagles.

Viewpoint 11, Heritage Christian 2: Treye Meadows struck out six and contributed two hits.

La Mirada 7, Mission Viejo 4: Benjamin Kim had two hits for La Mirada (3-3).

Softball

Louisville 2, La Canada 1: Grace Luderer struck out 14 for Louisville.

