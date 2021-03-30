Roundup: After a week of domination, Mission League baseball teams come back to earth
A week ago, Mission League baseball teams looked unbeatable. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Mater Dei and Orange Lutheran. Harvard-Westlake knocked off JSerra. Chaminade defeated JSerra. This week, the momentum has reversed.
No. 1 Notre Dame was beaten by Dana Hills on Tuesday, 3-0, the Knights’ second consecutive defeat. Harvard-Westlake dropped its second straight game, falling to Orange Lutheran 4-3. And Chaminade was blown out by Mater Dei 16-5.
Ian May pitched the complete-game shutout for Dana Hills, striking out six. Louis Rodriguez allowed one run in five innings for Orange Lutheran. Bennett Markinson had three hits for Harvard-Westlake. Ethan Hedges had three hits and three RBIs and AJ Valle added three hits and four RBIs for Mater Dei.
Yorba Linda 18, Trubuco Hills 15: Ryan Chavez finished with four hits and three RBIs. Bobby Gray hit two home runs for Trabuco Hills.
Murrieta Mesa 9, King 2: The Rams finished with 15 hits.
Ayala 8, Cypress 2: Troy McCain had two hits and two RBIs for unbeaten Ayala.
Servite 9, San Dimas 4: Luke Honikel went three for three and Jarrod Hocking homered for the Friars.
Santa Margarita 13, El Toro 5: Ethan Flanagan and Luke Lavin each hit home runs for the Eagles.
Viewpoint 11, Heritage Christian 2: Treye Meadows struck out six and contributed two hits.
La Mirada 7, Mission Viejo 4: Benjamin Kim had two hits for La Mirada (3-3).
Softball
Louisville 2, La Canada 1: Grace Luderer struck out 14 for Louisville.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.