Agoura football and lacrosse standout Jake East is guest on ‘Friday Night Live’

It’s time for Episode 32 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Jake East, a junior football and lacrosse standout at Agoura High School.

There are few busier athletes in Southern California right now than East, who played in two lacrosse matches this week, scoring five and four goals, and who is playing football on Saturday night when Agoura takes on Thousand Oaks. He leads the team with 29 tackles, including four sacks.

He has committed to Brown for lacrosse but is open to other offers in football, and they may be coming considering the way he’s been playing.

Advertisement

On playing two sports simultaneously, East said, “It’s really hard but all you have to do is learn to focus up. I just have to keep my body healthy.”

He gained 20 points during time off from the pandemic lifting weights for the first time. He spent hours in his backyard working on agility. He says lacrosse is like ice hockey.

“It’s very physical but no fighting. It would be fun,” he said.

Advertisement

On lacrosse, he said, “It’s an amazing game if you’re new to it. It’s so high tempo and you’re always doing something on every play.’'

On Agoura going from 1-9 to 3-0 in football under first-year coach Dustin Croick, he said, “It’s a lot about our guys buying in. Coach Croick is an Agoura guy and understands how kids from here are. He’s brought in an amazing staff.”

On how a defensive back has four sacks, he said, “My coach loves throwing me off the edge. I’m pretty good shredding blocks because that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. It’s awesome.”

On getting good grades, he said, “Everyone in my family has always told me to buy into school because that will give me the most options.”

Advertisement

Despite his athleticism, there’s one sport East has not mastered.

“I can’t surf at all,” he said.