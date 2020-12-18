Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Talking Southern California high school football

Talking Southern California high school football.
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk to coaches, players and administrators about the state of high school football amid the coronavirus shutdown.

Check out the videos below for each of their discussions.
