Talking Southern California high school football
Check out the videos below for each of their discussions.
-
Granada Hills coach Bucky Brooks discusses ideas to keep players focused during COVID-19 pandemic.
-
City Section commissioner Vicky Lagos joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk about challenges during COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Corona Del Mar coach Dan O’Shea shares with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom his idea for a path forward during COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Hall of Fame coach Bill Redell joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss Southern California high school football on Friday Night Live.
-
Dorsey quarterback Josh Coleman is this week’s guest as Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom discuss Southern California high school football.
-
Anaheim Servite coach Troy Thomas joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football and the playoffs that might have been.
-
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame coach Joe McNab joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.
-
Wide receiver and defensive end Arlis Boardingham of Birmingham joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football.
-
Taft coach Aron Gideon discusses Southern California high school football with Eric and Randy. Eric also talks about his tour of Dubai.
-
Valencia coach Larry Muir joins Times preps columnist Eric Sondheimer and local sports broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football.
-
Former Narbonne coach Manuel Douglas is a featured guest as Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom discuss Southern California high school football.
-
Venice coach Angelo Gasca joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk prep football. Also, who are the top quarterbacks in Southern California?
-
Sierra Canyon quarterback Chayden Peery and QB guru Steve Clarkson join Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to talk high school football.
-
Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson and Paraclete coach Dean Herrington are talking Southern California high school football this week.
-
Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan and former Crenshaw linebacker Yohance Salimu talk football
Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan and former Crenshaw linebacker Yohance Salimu talk football
Corona Centennial coach Matt Logan and former Crenshaw linebacker Yohance Salimu join us to talk Southern California high school football.
-
Watch as Los Angeles Times columnist Eric Sondheimer joins L.A. broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss Southern California high school football.