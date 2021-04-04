Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Culver City free safety Prince Okorie intercepts a pass in a 49-0 win over Peninsula.
Culver City free safety Prince Okorie intercepts a pass in a 49-0 win over Peninsula on Friday in Rolling Hills Estates. The unbeaten Centaurs crack The Times’ rankings this week.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Here’s a look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last Week | Next game (last week’s rank)

1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Servite, 24-17 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. JSerra, 66-14 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (2)

3. SIERRA CANYON (3-1) def. Bakersfield Garces, 42-0 | at Upland, Friday (4)

4. SERVITE (2-2) lost to Mater Dei, 24-17 | at JSerra, Friday (3)

5. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) def. Compton, 45-0 | at Long Beach Jordan, Friday (6)

6. GARDENA SERRA (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-14 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (7)

7. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. San Juan Hills, 35-7 | at El Toro, Friday (8)

8. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Huntington Beach, 63-14 | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday (9)

9. NORCO (3-0) def. Corona Centennial, 38-36 | vs. King, Thursday (NR)

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1) lost to Norco, 38-36 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (5)

11. LOYOLA (2-0) def. St. Francis, 41-14 | at St. Paul, Friday (10)

11. ALEMANY (3-0) def. Cathedral, 21-7 | vs. Chaminade, Friday (11)

12. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Hart, 25-7 | vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday (12)

13. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. Tesoro, 44-13 | vs. San Juan Hills, Friday (13)

14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) idle | vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday (14)

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 63-35 | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday (15)

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) def. Upland, 27-16 | at Calabasas, Saturday (17)

17. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Newport Harbor, 10-7 | vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday (18)

18. ORANGE (4-0) def. Millikan, 73-20 | at St. Anthony (at Clark Field), Friday (21)

19. EDISON (3-1) def. Fountain Valley, 40-0 | vs. Corona del Mar at Huntington Beach, Friday (22)

20. DAMIEN (3-1) def. Paraclete, 21-10 | vs. Mayfair, Friday (NR)

21. CRESPI (3-0) def. St. Paul, 22-15 | at St. Francis, Saturday (23)

22. LA HABRA (4-0) def. Buena Park, 62-0 | at Troy, Friday (NR)

23. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0) def. Ventura, 27-20 | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday (24)

24. WARREN (3-0) def. Paramount, 35-6 | vs. Gahr, Friday (25)

25. CULVER CITY (3-0) def. Peninsula, 49-0 | vs. Palos Verdes, Friday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

