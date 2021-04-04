The Times’ high school football rankings
Here’s a look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Last Week | Next game (last week’s rank)
1. MATER DEI (3-0) def. Servite, 24-17 | vs. Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) def. JSerra, 66-14 | vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday (2)
3. SIERRA CANYON (3-1) def. Bakersfield Garces, 42-0 | at Upland, Friday (4)
4. SERVITE (2-2) lost to Mater Dei, 24-17 | at JSerra, Friday (3)
5. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) def. Compton, 45-0 | at Long Beach Jordan, Friday (6)
6. GARDENA SERRA (3-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 29-14 | at Bishop Amat, Friday (7)
7. SAN CLEMENTE (3-0) def. San Juan Hills, 35-7 | at El Toro, Friday (8)
8. LOS ALAMITOS (4-0) def. Huntington Beach, 63-14 | at Fountain Valley (at Huntington Beach), Thursday (9)
9. NORCO (3-0) def. Corona Centennial, 38-36 | vs. King, Thursday (NR)
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (2-1) lost to Norco, 38-36 | vs. Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (5)
11. LOYOLA (2-0) def. St. Francis, 41-14 | at St. Paul, Friday (10)
11. ALEMANY (3-0) def. Cathedral, 21-7 | vs. Chaminade, Friday (11)
12. VALENCIA (3-0) def. Hart, 25-7 | vs. Golden Valley at Canyon Country Canyon, Friday (12)
13. MISSION VIEJO (3-0) def. Tesoro, 44-13 | vs. San Juan Hills, Friday (13)
14. SANTA MARGARITA (2-1) idle | vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday (14)
15. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-0) def. Murrieta Mesa, 63-35 | vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday (15)
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) def. Upland, 27-16 | at Calabasas, Saturday (17)
17. CORONA DEL MAR (3-1) def. Newport Harbor, 10-7 | vs. Edison at Huntington Beach, Friday (18)
18. ORANGE (4-0) def. Millikan, 73-20 | at St. Anthony (at Clark Field), Friday (21)
19. EDISON (3-1) def. Fountain Valley, 40-0 | vs. Corona del Mar at Huntington Beach, Friday (22)
20. DAMIEN (3-1) def. Paraclete, 21-10 | vs. Mayfair, Friday (NR)
21. CRESPI (3-0) def. St. Paul, 22-15 | at St. Francis, Saturday (23)
22. LA HABRA (4-0) def. Buena Park, 62-0 | at Troy, Friday (NR)
23. OXNARD PACIFICA (3-0) def. Ventura, 27-20 | vs. Rio Mesa, Friday (24)
24. WARREN (3-0) def. Paramount, 35-6 | vs. Gahr, Friday (25)
25. CULVER CITY (3-0) def. Peninsula, 49-0 | vs. Palos Verdes, Friday (NR)
