How The Times’ top 25 football teams fared
A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared on Friday:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. Santa Margarita, 49-13 | St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 17
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (4-0) vs. Orange Lutheran, Saturday | at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), April 17
3. SIERRA CANYON (4-1) def. Upland, 37-0 | vs. Paraclete, Friday
4. SERVITE (3-2) def. JSerra, 52-0 | at Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) idle | vs. Millikan (at Long Beach Cabrillo), Friday
6. GARDENA SERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 38-17 | at Alemany, Friday
7. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. Tesoro, 35-17 | vs. Mission VIejo, Friday
8. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0) def. Fountain Valley, 62-9 (Thur.) | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday
9. NORCO (4-0) def. King, 42-0 (Thur.) | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 66-6 (Thur.) | at Corona, Thursday
11. LOYOLA (3-0) def. St. Paul, 31-0 | vs. Crespi, April 17
12. ALEMANY (3-0) at Chaminade, Saturday | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday
13. VALENCIA (4-0) def. Golden Valley, 9-3 | vs. Saugus, Friday
14. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. San Juan Hills, 49-14 | at San Clemente, Friday
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) lost to Mater Dei, 49-13 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday
Despite many obstacles to overcome for several LAUSD schools to start a spring football season, Crenshaw hosted Reseda, with the Regents winning 22-14.
16. MURRIETA VALLEY (3-1) lost to Vista Murrieta, 51-41 | at Chaparral, Friday
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (3-1) at Calabasas, Saturday | idle
18. CORONA DEL MAR (3-2) lost to Edison, 44-41 (5OT) | vs. Fountain Valley (at Newport Harbor), Friday
19. ORANGE (5-0) def. St. Anthony,42-12 | at Santa Ana (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday
20. EDISON (4-1) def. Corona del Mar, 44-41 (5OT) | at Huntington Beach, Friday
21. DAMIEN (4-1) def. Mayfair, 34-0 | at Upland, Friday
22. CRESPI (3-0) at St. Francis, Saturday | at Loyola, April 17
23. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Troy, 41-0 | vs. Sunny Hills, Friday
24. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 17-14 (OT) | vs. Oxnard, Friday
25. WARREN (4-0) def. Gahr, 38-14 | at Downey, Friday
