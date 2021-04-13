High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Bonita 80, Edison 48
Capistrano Valley 74, Aliso Niguel 62
Capistrano Valley Christian 70, Cerritos Valley Christian 68
Charter Oak 67, Sierra Vista 46
Don Lugo 71, Jurupa Valley 52
Foothill 65, Corona del Mar 44
Foothill Tech 73, Hueneme 38
Glendora 74, Oak Hills 56
King 69, Ramona 37
Los Alamitos 68, Cypress 54
San Clemente 57, El Toro 47
San Juan Hills 63, Segerstrom 19
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 57, La Sierra 41
Sonora 68, Warren 49
St. Bonaventure 69, Santa Paula 49
Sunny Hills 65, Garden Grove Santiago 61
Villa Park 94, Westminster La Quinta 47
Western 74, Katella 57
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Monday’s results
Anaheim 77, California 59
Bonita 69, Santa Fe 22
Calabasas 54, Shalhevet 44
Claremont 81, Sierra Vista 23
Downey 48, La Serna 44
Estancia 49, Santa Ana Valley 26
Huntington Beach 51, La Palma Kennedy 44
King 56, Valley View 33
Laguna Beach 56, Capistrano Valley Christian 33
Mater Dei 66, Sonora 25
Newport Harbor 56, Rancho Alamitos 34
Northview 55, Rancho Cucamonga 35
Rosary 61, Aliso Niguel 46
Sage Hill 57, Westminster 28
Santa Maria St. Joseph 70, San Marcos 54
Sunny Hills 46, Whittier Christian 33
Trabuco Hills 45, Placentia Valencia 37
Westlake 67, Rio Mesa 16
