High School Sports

High school boys’ and girls’ basketball: Monday’s results

basketball
(Joel Auerbach / Getty Images)
By Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Monday’s results

Bonita 80, Edison 48

Capistrano Valley 74, Aliso Niguel 62

Capistrano Valley Christian 70, Cerritos Valley Christian 68

Charter Oak 67, Sierra Vista 46

Don Lugo 71, Jurupa Valley 52

Foothill 65, Corona del Mar 44

Foothill Tech 73, Hueneme 38

Glendora 74, Oak Hills 56

King 69, Ramona 37

Los Alamitos 68, Cypress 54

San Clemente 57, El Toro 47

San Juan Hills 63, Segerstrom 19

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 57, La Sierra 41

Sonora 68, Warren 49

St. Bonaventure 69, Santa Paula 49

Sunny Hills 65, Garden Grove Santiago 61

Villa Park 94, Westminster La Quinta 47

Western 74, Katella 57

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Monday’s results

Anaheim 77, California 59

Bonita 69, Santa Fe 22

Calabasas 54, Shalhevet 44

Claremont 81, Sierra Vista 23

Downey 48, La Serna 44

Estancia 49, Santa Ana Valley 26

Huntington Beach 51, La Palma Kennedy 44

King 56, Valley View 33

Laguna Beach 56, Capistrano Valley Christian 33

Mater Dei 66, Sonora 25

Newport Harbor 56, Rancho Alamitos 34

Northview 55, Rancho Cucamonga 35

Rosary 61, Aliso Niguel 46

Sage Hill 57, Westminster 28

Santa Maria St. Joseph 70, San Marcos 54

Sunny Hills 46, Whittier Christian 33

Trabuco Hills 45, Placentia Valencia 37

Westlake 67, Rio Mesa 16

High School Sports

