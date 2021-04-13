Roundup: Santa Margarita receives strong pitching in 1-0 baseball win over Bishop Amat

Luke Lavin drove in the only run in the top of the seventh, and Tanner Warady finished with a two-hitter to lift Santa Margarita to a 1-0 baseball victory over Bishop Amat on Tuesday. The Eagles (8-2) have won six consecutive games.

Izeah Muniz pitched well in defeat for Bishop Amat, striking out eight while giving up one hit.

Three batters, three strikeouts for Gage Jump of JSerra. 94 mph. JSerra 3, Birmingham 0. pic.twitter.com/SKRyqucjau — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2021

JSerra 10, Birmingham 0: In the first game of a doubleheader, Gage Jump struck out 10 in 3 2/3 innings. Gabe D’Arcy had two hits and four RBIs.

The Gage Jump fastball slow motion. pic.twitter.com/E72gd5zfPY — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 13, 2021

Corona Santiago 2, JW North 1: An eighth-inning RBI triple by Austin Kiernan gave Santiago the victory. Kiernan finished three for three with two RBIs. Davis Knoll struck out seven in seven innings.

Chaminade 3, Loyola 0: Aric Berg struck out 10 in a complete game in a Mission League opener. David Case struck out nine for Loyola.

Alemany 6, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 1: Michael Nunez struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings to lead the Warriors to an upset in a Mission League opener. Jarrett Segura hit a grand slam in the first inning.

Harvard-Westlake 7, St. Francis 1: Christian Becerra struck out 11 in five innings. Bennett Markinson and George Cooper each had two RBIs.

Advertisement

Elsinore 6, Riverside Notre Dame 2: Sophomore Chad Horton struck out 10 in six innings.

San Clemente 1, Wilson 0: It took 10 innings of shutout pitching by Kaden Giles and Matt McGreevy for San Clemente to win.

Dana Hills 5, Yorba Linda 1: The Dolphins (11-1) continue to rely on pitching by committee. Garrett Knuf, Kanoa Perman and CJ Zwahlen each had two hits.

Camarillo 5, Simi Valley 3: The Scorpions scored two runs in the eighth to hand Simi Valley its first defeat. The big blow was a two-run home run from Boston Bateman.

Lakewood’s Spud O’Neil (far right) just became the third California high school baseball coach to reach 900 wins! pic.twitter.com/ilew2ajJi9 — The562.org (@562sports) April 14, 2021

San Pedro 3, Taft 2: Rhett Peterlin struck out eight for San Pedro.

Pacifica 10, Downey 0: Logan Groff pitched a one-hitter.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach 3, Ocean View 0: Matt Lopez threw a no-hitter for the Oilers.

Cypress 5, Aliso Niguel 1: Neil Jansen and Christian Landeros each had two hits.

La Mirada 5, Servite 4: Joe Garcia and Andrew Pyle each had two hits.

Softball

Los Alamitos 18, South Torrance 12: Alvarez Giselle had a three-run home run and two-run single in a wild game between two of the Southern Section’s top hitting teams. Los Alamitos is 7-0. South Torrance dropped to 7-1.

Advertisement

“In my 30 years of coach, it’s one of the best hitting teams I’ve seen,” Los Alamitos coach Rob Weil said of South Torrance. Reagan Walsh had a home run and four RBIs. Jaden Moore and Aylssa Yee also homered for South Torrance.

Mission Viejo 15, JSerra 2: Maddison Vollenhals had two hits and three RBIs.

Villa Park 6, El Dorado 0: Sydney Somerndike struck out 11 and had three hits.

Boys’ soccer

Birmingham 1, Granada Hills 0: Ricky Nino scored on a penalty kick with four minutes left for the unbeaten Patriots.

Advertisement

Servite 3, Orange Lutheran 1: Daniel Gutierrez, Jahir Gonzalez-Sandoval and Jesus Melgoza scored goals for the Friars (8-1), who knocked off the team guided by their former coach, Jon Spencer.

Cathedral 2, Santa Ana Valley 1: The Phantoms stayed unbeaten.

Girls’ soccer

Granada Hills 1, Birmingham 0: A late goal broke the deadlock in a West Valley League match.

Boys’ basketball

Dominguez 71, Bishop Montgomery 62: Elijah Evans scored 25 points, Colby Evans 21 and Josiah Finnie 18 for Dominguez.

Advertisement

Servite 63, Sonora 57: Andrew Cook scored 39 points.