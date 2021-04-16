Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Venice’s Sam Vaulton talks about why he moved from Tennessee to SoCal

VIDEO | 12:17
Talking high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’

Venice quarterback Sam Vaulton talks high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 34 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is quarterback Sam Vaulton from Venice.

He talks about his move from Tennessee and how he learned to throw a football after losing half his index finger in an accident.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

