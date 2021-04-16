Venice’s Sam Vaulton talks about why he moved from Tennessee to SoCal
Talking high school football on ‘Friday Night Live’
Venice quarterback Sam Vaulton talks high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom.
It’s time for Episode 34 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion about high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is quarterback Sam Vaulton from Venice.
He talks about his move from Tennessee and how he learned to throw a football after losing half his index finger in an accident.
