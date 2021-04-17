LAUSD teams at least two weeks away from indoor practices, games

Despite an announcement earlier this week that Los Angeles Unified School District high schools could begin indoor sports practices and games Monday, requirements from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health likely will delay teams from entering gyms or playing games until early May.

Guidelines require schools to file a safety plan with the health department, and that usually takes two weeks to approve.

It means basketball, volleyball and wrestling teams must practice outside until given clearance, and no games or matches are likely to take place until early May.

Westchester basketball coach Ed Azzam said he usually practices outside in September anyway, so he’s ready to get to work Monday while waiting for approval to enter the gym on campus. Taft has a problem working outside because its blacktop is unavailable during construction.

The West Valley League has a tentative basketball schedule starting May 6 and ending May 20, which means two weeks of league play before playoffs begin. City Section playoffs could be changed depending on whether there are state playoffs. A decision on that could come as early as Monday, officials said.