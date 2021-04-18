There are 42 unbeaten football teams following Southern Section spring season
The Southern Section’s six-week spring football season has been completed, and 42 teams ended up going unbeaten.
Here’s the list:
Almont: Montebello 2-0, San Gabriel 1-0
Ambassador: Ontario Christian 4-0
Angelus: Loyola 4-0
Baseline: Etiwanda 4-0
Big VIII: Norco 5-0
Camino: Bishop Diego 5-0
Channel: Lompoc 4-0
Citrus Belt: Cajon 5-0
Cross Valley: Riverside Prep 3-0
Del Rey: Harvard-Westlake 6-0
Del Rio: La Serna 5-0
Desert Empire: Palm Desert 5-0
Desert Valley: Coachella Valley 4-0
Foothill: Saugus 5-0
Freeway: La Habra 6-0
Garden Grove: Rancho Alamitos 5-0
Gold Coast: Rio Hondo Prep 3-0
Golden: Highland 5-0
Ivy: Rancho Verde 5-0
Miramonte: Ganesha 4-0
Mojave River: Apple Valley 5-0
Montview: Gladstone 1-0
Moore: Long Beach Poly 4-0
Mountain Valley: Indian Springs 3-0
Mountain West: Ayala 5-0
Mt. Baldy 4: Baldwin Park 4-0
Ocean: Inglewood 4-0
Olympic: Maranatha 3-0
Orange: Western 5-0
Orange Coast: Santa Ana 6-0
Pacific: Pasadena 5-0
Pacific View: Oxnard Pacifica 5-0
Pioneer: Lawndale 3-0
River Valley: Hillcrest 5-0
San Andreas: Jurupa Hills 4-0
San Gabriel Valley: Warren 5-0
San Joaquin: Webb 2-0
South Coast: San Clemente 5-0
Southwestern: Vista Murrieta 5-0
Sunset: Los Alamitos 6-0
Trinity: Mater Dei 5-0
