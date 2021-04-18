Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

There are 42 unbeaten football teams following Southern Section spring season

Mater Dei defensive lineman Joshua Sagiao (53) and linebacker Raesjon Davis (32) react against St. John Bosco.
Mater Dei defensive lineman Joshua Sagiao (53) and linebacker Raesjon Davis (32) react. The Monarchs were one of 42 teams to finish unbeaten in Southern Section.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer 
The Southern Section’s six-week spring football season has been completed, and 42 teams ended up going unbeaten.

Here’s the list:

Almont: Montebello 2-0, San Gabriel 1-0
Ambassador: Ontario Christian 4-0
Angelus: Loyola 4-0
Baseline: Etiwanda 4-0
Big VIII: Norco 5-0
Camino: Bishop Diego 5-0
Channel: Lompoc 4-0
Citrus Belt: Cajon 5-0
Cross Valley: Riverside Prep 3-0
Del Rey: Harvard-Westlake 6-0
Del Rio: La Serna 5-0
Desert Empire: Palm Desert 5-0
Desert Valley: Coachella Valley 4-0
Foothill: Saugus 5-0
Freeway: La Habra 6-0
Garden Grove: Rancho Alamitos 5-0
Gold Coast: Rio Hondo Prep 3-0
Golden: Highland 5-0
Ivy: Rancho Verde 5-0
Miramonte: Ganesha 4-0
Mojave River: Apple Valley 5-0
Montview: Gladstone 1-0
Moore: Long Beach Poly 4-0
Mountain Valley: Indian Springs 3-0
Mountain West: Ayala 5-0
Mt. Baldy 4: Baldwin Park 4-0
Ocean: Inglewood 4-0
Olympic: Maranatha 3-0
Orange: Western 5-0
Orange Coast: Santa Ana 6-0
Pacific: Pasadena 5-0
Pacific View: Oxnard Pacifica 5-0
Pioneer: Lawndale 3-0
River Valley: Hillcrest 5-0
San Andreas: Jurupa Hills 4-0
San Gabriel Valley: Warren 5-0
San Joaquin: Webb 2-0
South Coast: San Clemente 5-0
Southwestern: Vista Murrieta 5-0
Sunset: Los Alamitos 6-0
Trinity: Mater Dei 5-0

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

