High School Sports

Jyah LoVett scores 55 points in first game for Muir girls’ basketball team

Jyah LoVett stands on a basketball court
Jyah LoVett scored 55 points in her debut for Muir on Tuesday. She’s the sister of former Providence star Marcus LoVett Jr.
(Marcus Lovett Sr.)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Scoring large numbers of points in basketball games is part of LoVett family lore, and 5-foot-7 junior point guard Jyah LoVett put on a show on Tuesday night during Muir’s first girls’ basketball game of the season against Pasadena Poly.

She scored 55 points in a 74-68 victory. Her father, Marcus LoVett Sr., was making his debut as head coach.

She is the sister of Marcus LoVett Jr., who scored lots of points during his days playing for Burbank Providence and is now playing professionally in Portugal. LoVett had 57 points in one game.

Jyah had only two 3-pointers during the win and was mostly attacking the basket.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

