Jyah LoVett scores 55 points in first game for Muir girls’ basketball team

Scoring large numbers of points in basketball games is part of LoVett family lore, and 5-foot-7 junior point guard Jyah LoVett put on a show on Tuesday night during Muir’s first girls’ basketball game of the season against Pasadena Poly.

She scored 55 points in a 74-68 victory. Her father, Marcus LoVett Sr., was making his debut as head coach.

She is the sister of Marcus LoVett Jr., who scored lots of points during his days playing for Burbank Providence and is now playing professionally in Portugal. LoVett had 57 points in one game.

Jyah had only two 3-pointers during the win and was mostly attacking the basket.