Roundup: Harvard-Westlake basketball team completes first round of Mission League 6-0

Despite not being at full strength, Harvard-Westlake’s basketball team has made it through the first round of Mission League going 6-0. And just wait until Trumann Gettings gets healthy and some of the Wolverines’ young players develop even more experience.

On Wednesday, it was strong defense that resulted in St. Francis going scoreless for large amounts of time in the second and third quarters, leading to getting outscored 9-0 and 16-0. The Wolverines’ locked down St. Francis’ two top scorers, Jake Goldberg and Buckley DeJardin. It resulted in a 68-50 victory, improving the Wolverines’ overall record to 9-2.

Adam Hinton scored 16 points, Cameron Thrower 15 and Brady Dunlap 12. Hinton’s brother, Robert, a freshman, contributed 10 points. Robert’s weekly improvement is going to be important come playoff time. Jackson Mosley led St. Francis with 15 points.

Crespi 63, Loyola 58: Mason Dorsey had 18 points, Karson Peffer 17 and Jaqari Miles 16 for the Celts.

Sierra Canyon 111, El Camino Real 36: Amari Bailey scored 29 points and Ramel Lloyd had 23.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 79, Servite 46: Wilhelm Breidenbach led the Monarchs with 17 points.

St. John Bosco 63, JSerra 60: The Braves held on for the Trinity League win. Isaac Peralta scored 26 points for JSerra.

Simi Valley 68, Moorpark 48: Trey Burningham had 17 points for Simi Valley.

St. Bernard 55, St. Anthony 50: Tyler Rolison helped St. Bernard hand St. Anthony its first defeat.

Girls’ basketball

Santa Ana Mater Dei 87, Rosary 34: The unbeaten Monarchs (10-0) improved to 3-0 in league play as they prepare for a showdown game with Long Beach Poly on Saturday.

Boys’ soccer

L.A. Cathedral 4, Salesian 2: The Phantoms improved to 12-0. Edward Castro scored two goals and Alek Palomares, Daniel Vega also scored for Cathedral, which is 6-0 in league.

Baseball

Capistrano Valley 5, El Toro 2: Max McGwire had two hits and two RBIs.

Sierra Canyon 2, Paraclete 1: Jaden Noot struck out nine and threw a two-hitter.

Westlake 8, Calabasas 1: Dominic Bayless struck out eight, walked one and allowed three hits. Jack Johnson contributed two RBIs.

San Juan Hills 3, Trabuco Hills 1: Tanner Duke struck out eight in five scoreless innings of relief. Jake Curtis had two doubles. Mason Molina struck out 12 in five innings for Trabuco Hills.

Thousand Oaks 18, Oaks Christian 1: Max Muncy finished with four hits and Charlie Saum and Justin Abercrombie each had three RBIs. Thousand Oaks hit four home runs.

Damien 13, Etiwanda 4: Kaden Moeller contributed two hits and four RBIs, including a grand slam. Matt Clark also homered.

Loyola 4, St. Francis 3: Jackson Shea had two hits and two RBIs.

Gahr 4, Downey 0: Noah Andrunas gave up two hits in six innings.

Vista Murrieta 6, Chaparral 5: A four-run sixth powered Vista Murrieta.

Villa Park 12, Esperanza 1: Isaac Ontiveros struck out 12 in four innings.

Long Beach Poly 8, Lakewood 4: Ryan Skjonsby had a home run to help Poly improve to 14-2 overall and 4-0 in the Moore League.

Ayala 14, Alta Loma 8: The No. 1-ranked team in Division 1 rolled to another victory.

San Pedro 13, Narbonne 9: Dylan Kordic went four for five with five RBIs. Cain Lusic added four hits.

Mission Viejo 11, Tesoro 4: Will Dagarin pitched six innings for the win.

Quartz Hill 12, Littlerock 1: Sophomore Anthony Jones is 19 for 27 on the season.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Crespi 7: The Wolverines won in nine innings. George Cooper and Will Gasparino each had three hits. Nico Azpilcueta homered for Crespi.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Chaminade 2: Max Aude contributed three RBIs.

Santa Margarita 11, St. John Bosco 4: Trent Caraway had two hits and two RBIs.

Mira Costa 10, Peninsula 1: Dylan Knowles knocked out four hits and four RBIs.

Foothill 12, Brea 0: The Knights won their 12th consecutive game. Aiden Taurek threw five shutout innings.

