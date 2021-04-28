Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Villa Park is No. 1 in Southland softball rankings

Catcher Sophia Nugent warms up Los Alamitos teammate.
Catcher Sophia Nugent and Los Alamitos, formerly the No. 1 team in the Southland, is now 10-2 and ranked fourth.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
This week’s high school softball rankings for the Southland, compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.

Rank, School, Record

1. Villa Park 11-0

2. Norco 9-1

3. Huntington Beach 13-1

4. Los Alamitos 10-2

5. Westlake 8-1

6. Gahr 7-2

7. Marina 10-2

8. Garden Grove Pacifica 9-2

9. Esperanza 9-1

10. Oaks Christian 8-1

11. Chino Hills 7-4

12. Crescenta Valley 4-1

13. Eastvale Roosevelt 5-0

14. South Torrance 9-3

15. Camarillo 6-0

16. Upland 11-1

17. Torrance 15-1-1

18. Valencia 5-0

19. La Habra 9-5-1

20. El Camino Real 6-2

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

