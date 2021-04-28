Villa Park is No. 1 in Southland softball rankings
This week’s high school softball rankings for the Southland, compiled by Mark Tennis of CalHiSports.com.
Rank, School, Record
1. Villa Park 11-0
2. Norco 9-1
3. Huntington Beach 13-1
4. Los Alamitos 10-2
5. Westlake 8-1
6. Gahr 7-2
7. Marina 10-2
8. Garden Grove Pacifica 9-2
9. Esperanza 9-1
10. Oaks Christian 8-1
11. Chino Hills 7-4
12. Crescenta Valley 4-1
13. Eastvale Roosevelt 5-0
14. South Torrance 9-3
15. Camarillo 6-0
16. Upland 11-1
17. Torrance 15-1-1
18. Valencia 5-0
19. La Habra 9-5-1
20. El Camino Real 6-2
