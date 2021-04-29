Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Wednesday’s results

Baseballs on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Wednesday’s results

Agoura 10, Newbury Park 8

Aliso Niguel 5, San Clemente 1

Advertisement

Anaheim 11, Magnolia 3

Aquinas 20, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 1

Arlington 7, Hillcrest 2

Arroyo Valley 5, Colton 2

Ayala 14, Alta Loma 8

Barstow 7, Granite Hills 4

Bloomington 8, San Gorgonio 6

Capistrano Valley 5, El Toro 2

Advertisement

Century 18, Western 5

Charter Oak 12, Covina 0

Claremont 3, Bonita 1

Damien 13, Etiwanda 4

Advertisement

Dos Pueblos 8, Lompoc 3

El Dorado 2, Yorba Linda 1

El Modena 8, Anaheim Canyon 4

El Monte 8, Mountain View 2

Advertisement

Estancia 12, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1

Foothill 12, Brea Olinda 0

Fullerton 12, Buena Park 1

Gahr 4, Downey 0

Advertisement

Garfield 1, Bell 0

Glendora 15, Colony 4

Grace Brethren 14, Santa Clara 0

Indian Springs 10, Rubidoux 0

Advertisement

Kaiser 16, Miller 7

La Habra 6, Sonora 1

Lancaster 11, Knight 10

Long Beach Poly 8, Lakewood 4

Advertisement

Los Angeles Hamilton 19, Fairfax 4

Los Angeles Wilson 8, Maywood CES 6

Los Osos 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1

Millikan 8, Long Beach Wilson 2

Advertisement

Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 1

Mission Viejo 11, Tesoro 4

Montclair 4, Chino 3

North Hollywood 10, Monroe 5

Advertisement

Ocean View 9, Garden Grove 0

Ontario 10, Chaffey 3

Ontario Christian 13, Western Christian 5

Orange 11, Saddleback 1

Advertisement

Palisades 6, Westchester 1

Pasadena Marshall 7, Arroyo 5

Pomona 9, Ganesha 0

Rancho Mirage 21, Palm Springs 0

Advertisement

Redondo 9, Culver City 5

Rialto 4, Dominguez 3

San Juan Hills 3, Trabuco Hills 1

San Marcos 19, Santa Ynez 1

Advertisement

Santa Ana 2, Costa Mesa 1

Santa Margarita 11, St. John Bosco 4

Savanna 25, Santa Ana Valley 0

Segerstrom 5, Godinez 1

Advertisement

Summit 9, Jurupa Hills 3

Sunny Hills 8, Troy 7

Sylmar 29, Reseda 0

Thousand Oaks 18, Oaks Christian 1

Advertisement

Vasquez 15, Valley Torah 5

Viewpoint 13, Providence 0

Villa Park 12, Esperanza 1

Vista Murrieta 6, Chaparral 5

Advertisement

West Covina 20, Diamond Ranch 1

West Ranch 15, Golden Valley 5

West Valley 15, Perris 0

Westlake 8, Calabasas 1

Advertisement

Westminster 3, Katella 2 (8)

Woodcrest Christian 14, Arrowhead Christian 12

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement