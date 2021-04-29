High school baseball: Wednesday’s results
BASEBALL
Wednesday’s results
Agoura 10, Newbury Park 8
Aliso Niguel 5, San Clemente 1
Anaheim 11, Magnolia 3
Aquinas 20, Bermuda Dunes Desert Christian 1
Arlington 7, Hillcrest 2
Arroyo Valley 5, Colton 2
Ayala 14, Alta Loma 8
Barstow 7, Granite Hills 4
Bloomington 8, San Gorgonio 6
Capistrano Valley 5, El Toro 2
Century 18, Western 5
Charter Oak 12, Covina 0
Claremont 3, Bonita 1
Damien 13, Etiwanda 4
Dos Pueblos 8, Lompoc 3
El Dorado 2, Yorba Linda 1
El Modena 8, Anaheim Canyon 4
El Monte 8, Mountain View 2
Estancia 12, Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 1
Foothill 12, Brea Olinda 0
Fullerton 12, Buena Park 1
Gahr 4, Downey 0
Garfield 1, Bell 0
Glendora 15, Colony 4
Grace Brethren 14, Santa Clara 0
Indian Springs 10, Rubidoux 0
Kaiser 16, Miller 7
La Habra 6, Sonora 1
Lancaster 11, Knight 10
Long Beach Poly 8, Lakewood 4
Los Angeles Hamilton 19, Fairfax 4
Los Angeles Wilson 8, Maywood CES 6
Los Osos 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1
Millikan 8, Long Beach Wilson 2
Mira Costa 9, Peninsula 1
Mission Viejo 11, Tesoro 4
Montclair 4, Chino 3
North Hollywood 10, Monroe 5
Ocean View 9, Garden Grove 0
Ontario 10, Chaffey 3
Ontario Christian 13, Western Christian 5
Orange 11, Saddleback 1
Palisades 6, Westchester 1
Pasadena Marshall 7, Arroyo 5
Pomona 9, Ganesha 0
Rancho Mirage 21, Palm Springs 0
Redondo 9, Culver City 5
Rialto 4, Dominguez 3
San Juan Hills 3, Trabuco Hills 1
San Marcos 19, Santa Ynez 1
Santa Ana 2, Costa Mesa 1
Santa Margarita 11, St. John Bosco 4
Savanna 25, Santa Ana Valley 0
Segerstrom 5, Godinez 1
Summit 9, Jurupa Hills 3
Sunny Hills 8, Troy 7
Sylmar 29, Reseda 0
Thousand Oaks 18, Oaks Christian 1
Vasquez 15, Valley Torah 5
Viewpoint 13, Providence 0
Villa Park 12, Esperanza 1
Vista Murrieta 6, Chaparral 5
West Covina 20, Diamond Ranch 1
West Ranch 15, Golden Valley 5
West Valley 15, Perris 0
Westlake 8, Calabasas 1
Westminster 3, Katella 2 (8)
Woodcrest Christian 14, Arrowhead Christian 12
