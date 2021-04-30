Roundup: Mater Dei defeats Santa Margarita in battle of Trinity League unbeatens

In its first major test of the high school basketball season, unbeaten Santa Ana Mater Dei passed the exam in impressive fashion, inflicting the first defeat on Santa Margarita with a 51-38 victory on Friday night in a Trinity League game.

Nick Davidson scored 19 points to help the Monarchs improve to 14-0 and 4-0 in league. Santa Margarita dropped to 8-1. Luke Turner scored 13 points for Santa Margarita.

St. John Bosco 62, Orange Lutheran 41: Hunter Richardson scored to lead a balanced attack for St. John Bosco.

JSerra 81, Servite 59: Dane Persek and Robert Diaz each scored 21 points for JSerra.

Etiwanda 77, Rancho Cucamonga 36: Marcus Green scored 28 points for unbeaten Etiwanda.

Rob Burns made this shot for Heritage Christian. pic.twitter.com/KlekEp07l7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 1, 2021

Heritage Christian 78, Whittier Christian 35: Isaiah Elohim led the way with 15 points.

Damien 65, Chino Hills 32: RJ Smith finished with 21 points.

Harvard-Westlake 63, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 61: The Wolverines hung on to go to 7-0 in the Mission League. Adam Hinton scored 16 points and Trumann Gettings had 15 for Harvard-Westlake. Ben Shtolzberg scored 16 points for Notre Dame.

Chaminade 66, Crespi 59: KJ Simpson scored 17 points for Chaminade. Josh Montiano had 18 points for Crespi.

St. Francis 53, Loyola 46: Buckley DeJardin had 16 points for St. Francis.

Sierra Canyon 85, Viewpoint 50: Shy Odom finished with 25 points and Amari Bailey had 19 for Sierra Canyon.

Crossroads 56, Windward 53: Joey Chammaa had 16 points and Brendan Terry 15 in the Gold Coast League upset.

Brentwood 72, Paraclete 32: Cam MacDonald led Brentwood with 17 points.

Simi Valley 73, Royal 57: Cole Benyshek had 18 points for Simi Valley.

Saugus 90, Golden Valley 66: Nate Perez scored 29 points and Brandon Perez had 20 points.

Valencia 80, Hart 66: Noah Veluzat finished with 31 points.

Shalhevet 73, Pilibos 57: Sophomore Avi Halpert scored 23 points.

Baseball

Damien 9, Etiwanda 7: Kaden Moeller homered and finished with two RBIs for Damien.

Trabuco Hills 8, San Juan Hills 3: Leadoff hitter Drew Barrett went three for four for Trabuco Hills.

Mira Costa 4, Peninsula 1: Pitcher Andrew Hiestand allowed one hit for Mira Costa.

Ayala 15, Alta Loma 7: Ty Borgogno went four for four for Ayala.

He’s a freshman. Bryce Rainer of Harvard-Westlake. The future first-round draft pick. pic.twitter.com/vvD7403XTn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 30, 2021

Harvard-Westlake 12, Crespi 3: Touissaint Bythewood had three hits and four RBIs for the Wolverines.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Chaminade 0: Jack Snyder threw six shutout innings for Notre Dame.

Loyola 9, St. Francis 1: Daniel Marquez hit a home run and Sammy Morales allowed one run in five innings for Loyola.

JSerra 6, Mater Dei 5: Skye Selinsky hit a three-run home run and had three hits for Mater Dei, but JSerra scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Orange Lutheran 1, Servite 0: Connor Patty and Chris Canada combined on a three-hitter for the Lancers.

Santa Margarita 17, St. John Bosco 12: Ethan Flanagan, Luke Lavin and Drew Rutter each hit home runs for the Eagles. Flanagan had three hits and four RBIs.

Vista Murrieta 5, Chaparral 4: Jarred Gonzalez had two hits and three RBIs for Vista Murrieta.

Paraclete 3, Sierra Canyon 2: The Spirits got a walk-off hit from Jacoby Madise. Bryan Peck struck out eight for Paraclete.