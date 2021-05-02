Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

High school baseball: Saturday’s results

Baseballs on the dirt around a home plate.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Saturday’s results

Bishop Amat 13, Gardena Serra 4

Buena 11, Oxnard 0

Advertisement

Chatsworth 6, San Pedro 5

Cleveland 3, Palisades 0

Corona Santiago 3, Vista Murrieta 1

Cypress 7, San Juan Hills 5

El Modena 7, Orange 5

Gahr 8, Foothill 6 (9)

Grace Brethren 10, Santa Clara 1

Hart 12, Saugus 5

Advertisement

La Salle 3, Cathedral 2

La Sierra 3, Ramona 2

Lancaster Desert Christian 23, Animo Leadership 0

Los Angeles Roosevelt 15, Venice 5

Advertisement

Malibu 9, Village Christian 1

Maranatha 12, Mayfair 3

Marina 5, Fountain Valley 4

Nordhoff 7, Villanova Prep 1

Advertisement

Ocean View 7, Aliso Niguel 5

Orange Lutheran 9, Servite 4

Oxford Academy 7, Rancho Christian 6

Quartz Hill 12, Highland 0

Advertisement

Rio Hondo Prep 8, Pasadena Poly 7

St. Paul 4, Century 3 (8)

Tesoro 1, Trabuco Hills 0

Villa Park 14, North Torrance 3

Advertisement

Wilmington Banning 10, South East 0

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement