High school baseball: Saturday’s results
BASEBALL
Saturday’s results
Bishop Amat 13, Gardena Serra 4
Buena 11, Oxnard 0
Chatsworth 6, San Pedro 5
Cleveland 3, Palisades 0
Corona Santiago 3, Vista Murrieta 1
Cypress 7, San Juan Hills 5
El Modena 7, Orange 5
Gahr 8, Foothill 6 (9)
Grace Brethren 10, Santa Clara 1
Hart 12, Saugus 5
La Salle 3, Cathedral 2
La Sierra 3, Ramona 2
Lancaster Desert Christian 23, Animo Leadership 0
Los Angeles Roosevelt 15, Venice 5
Malibu 9, Village Christian 1
Maranatha 12, Mayfair 3
Marina 5, Fountain Valley 4
Nordhoff 7, Villanova Prep 1
Ocean View 7, Aliso Niguel 5
Orange Lutheran 9, Servite 4
Oxford Academy 7, Rancho Christian 6
Quartz Hill 12, Highland 0
Rio Hondo Prep 8, Pasadena Poly 7
St. Paul 4, Century 3 (8)
Tesoro 1, Trabuco Hills 0
Villa Park 14, North Torrance 3
Wilmington Banning 10, South East 0
