High school softball: Saturday’s results
SOFTBALL
Saturday’s results
Buena 4, Oxnard 0
Carson 11, Fairfax 1
Grace Brethren 10, Santa Clara 0
Huntington Beach 4, Orange Lutheran 3
Immaculate Heart 3, Ramona Convent 1
JSerra 8, Downey 3
La Mirada 6, St. Paul 1
Los Alamitos 8, Villa Park 1
Rio Mesa 11, Channel Islands 0
Rosary 5-7, Mira Costa 0-0
Santa Fe 8, Chino 3
Ventura 4, Oxnard Pacifica 3
West Torrance 13, Palos Verdes 2
