High School Sports

High school softball: Saturday’s results

By Times Staff
SOFTBALL

Saturday’s results

Buena 4, Oxnard 0

Carson 11, Fairfax 1

Grace Brethren 10, Santa Clara 0

Huntington Beach 4, Orange Lutheran 3

Immaculate Heart 3, Ramona Convent 1

JSerra 8, Downey 3

La Mirada 6, St. Paul 1

Los Alamitos 8, Villa Park 1

Rio Mesa 11, Channel Islands 0

Rosary 5-7, Mira Costa 0-0

Santa Fe 8, Chino 3

Ventura 4, Oxnard Pacifica 3

West Torrance 13, Palos Verdes 2

High School Sports

