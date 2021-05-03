Southern Section to hold divisional track finals at four different sites
The CIF Southern Section announced Monday that it has received county health department permission to hold track and field divisional championships at four different sites instead of one primary site.
Divisional finals will be held June 12 at Trabuco Hills (Division 1), Moorpark (Division 2), Estancia (Division 3) and Carpinteria (Division 4) high schools.
Qualifiers from the prelims June 5 at the same sites will advance to the finals. Spectators will be allowed, per California Department of Public Health and local county health department guidelines. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan. The events also will be livestreamed.
Chaminade High’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu, son of Nigerian immigrants, ran a 10.56-second 100 meters and will look to run faster at the Arcadia Invtational.
There is no state championship in track and field this year.
Also, the Southern Section boys and girls individual tennis championships will be held at Seal Beach Tennis Center June 9-10 and 16-17.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.