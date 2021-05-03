Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Southern Section to hold divisional track finals at four different sites

Masked runners from Crespi and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on a track
Runners from Crespi and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame compete earlier this year.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

The CIF Southern Section announced Monday that it has received county health department permission to hold track and field divisional championships at four different sites instead of one primary site.

Divisional finals will be held June 12 at Trabuco Hills (Division 1), Moorpark (Division 2), Estancia (Division 3) and Carpinteria (Division 4) high schools.

Qualifiers from the prelims June 5 at the same sites will advance to the finals. Spectators will be allowed, per California Department of Public Health and local county health department guidelines. Tickets must be purchased online through GoFan. The events also will be livestreamed.

High School Sports

Column: Chaminade’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu sprints toward his legacy

Patrick Ize-Iyamu of Chaminade poses in front of scoreboard after running 10.56 100 meters at Simi Valley Invitational

High School Sports

Column: Chaminade’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu sprints toward his legacy

Chaminade High’s Patrick Ize-Iyamu, son of Nigerian immigrants, ran a 10.56-second 100 meters and will look to run faster at the Arcadia Invtational.

Advertisement

There is no state championship in track and field this year.

Also, the Southern Section boys and girls individual tennis championships will be held at Seal Beach Tennis Center June 9-10 and 16-17.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement