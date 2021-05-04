Roundup: Juju Watkins of Windward scores 44 points in return from injury in girls’ basketball

Juju Watkins, the No. 1 high school girls’ basketball player from the class of 2023, made quite an impression Tuesday in her return for Windward after being out with an injury.

All she did was score 44 points and grab 22 rebounds in Windward’s 66-61 win over league rival Sierra Canyon.

She had 15 points in the fourth quarter and made a couple of three-pointers when Sierra Canyon tried to overtake the Wildcats.

Boys’ basketball

Etiwanda 83, Upland 44: Marcus Green led the unbeaten Eagles with 19 points.

Damien 73, Rancho Cucamonga 53: Malik Thomas scored 28 points for Damien, which plays at Etiwanda on Friday.

Saugus 57, Canyon 46: Nate Perez scored 21 points for Saugus.

Heritage Christian 77, Valley Christian 66: Freshman Isaiah Elohim finished with 22 points.

Colony 68, Claremont 45: The Titans (12-1, 5-0) received 15 points from Jaidyn Simpson.

Sierra Canyon 70, Windward 54: The Trailblazers cruised to a league victory at Windward. Amari Bailey scored 35 points.

Jed Miller (@jedmiller17) scores 62 points for Agoura High boys' basketball in Chargers' 90-52 win against Calabasas tonight.



62 points.@cameron_theus 9 points, Sam Klaasen 6, Zach Wirz 5 for AHS.



ICYMI, I wrote a feature on Jed Miller on April 22: https://t.co/3UlNxqSaiJ pic.twitter.com/pRsHYhHEyx — Eliav Appelbaum (@EliavAppelbaum) May 5, 2021

Agoura 90, Calabasas 52: Jed Miller of Agoura set a school record with 62 points.

Crossroads 91, Campbell Hall 67: Chris Hammond had 13 points for Campbell Hall.

Viewpoint 79, Paraclete 72: In a game decided by overtime, Giovanni Goree of Viewpoint finished with 32 points. Osiris Nalls added 21 points.

Brentwood 49, Beverly Hills 47: Zach Mellon scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds in the overtime victory.

Baseball

JSerra 6, Santa Margarita 2: The Lions won their 10th in a row and stopped Santa Margarita’s winning streak at 13 games. Gage Jump struck out 11 in five innings.

Orange Lutheran 1, Mater Dei 0: The Monarchs lost their second 12-inning 1-0 game of the season. Louis Rodriguez threw eight shutout innings for Orange Lutheran and Luke Summers threw four shutout innings for the win. They combined on a three-hitter.

Servite 6, St. John Bosco 2: Trevor Schmidt had three hits in the Trinity League win.

Birmingham 2, Chatsworth 1: Jakub Amado threw six innings and Daniel Flores got the save to help Birmingham improve to 3-0 in the West Valley League.

Granada Hills 7, Cleveland 0: The Highlanders (3-0) continued to roll in the West Valley League. Zach Perez struck out seven in four innings, and Aaron Chazin finished four for four.

El Camino Real 2, Taft 0: Josh Wood struck out nine in a complete game.

Loyola 2, Crespi 1: David Case struck out six in five innings.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, St. Francis 6: The Knights survived a four-run seventh by St. Francis.

Chaminade 9, Alemany 5: Freshman Miles Ghossein had a home run and three RBIs.

Norco 6, Corona 3: Jacob Kruswicki delivered the big blow, a grand slam, to end Corona’s 11-game winning streak.

King 8, Roosevelt 7: Troy Sandoval led King with two hits and three RBIs.

Corona Centennial 9, Corona Santiago 1: Ryan Zamora threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, and Chris Scovel had two hits and three RBIs.

Los Alamitos 8, Fountain Valley 0: Jason Doktorczyk threw a six-hit shutout, and Nathan Dondell contributed three hits.

Corona del Mar 7, Laguna Beach 3: Charlie Mannon had three hits.

Mission Viejo 10, El Toro 3: Jacob Hambel finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Capistrano Valley 4, Dana Hills 3: Max McGwire had two hits for Capistrano Valley, including a home run.

Laguna Hills 2, Woodbridge 1: Travis Williams had the walk-off double for Laguna Hills. Billy Schellenberg threw a three-hitter.

Camarillo 3, Simi Valley 0: Brian Uribe struck out nine and threw a three-hitter.

Bishop Amat 1, St. Paul 0: It took 15 innings to decide this one. Daniel Briones had the walk-off double in the bottom of the 15th.

Beckman 11, Irvine University 8: Nick McLain had three hits and four RBIs, including a home run.

Arcadia 9, Pasadena 0: Casey Spencer struck out eight in five innings.

Marina 2, Newport Harbor 1: Connor Wylde struck out eight in a league opener.

Huntington Beach 4, Edison 1: Caden Aoki and Ralph Velasquez each had two hits. Ben Jacobs threw three innings of shutout relief.

Moorpark 10, Oak Park 3: The Musketeers improved to 11-5 and 4-3.

Softball

Edison 4, Esperanza 3: Isabella Espinoza went four for four.

San Pedro 17, Banning 1: Maddy Fao had four RBIs.

Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 0: Sydney Somerndike threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts in five innings and also went three for three with a home run.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 4, Santa Margarita 1: Jesus Melgoza scored all four goals to help the Friars improve to 12-1.

Carson 6, Gardena 2: Jason Quiroz scored three goals.

El Camino Real 4, Cleveland 0: The Conquistadores improved to 8-1 in league and will face Birmingham on Thursday night for the West Valley title. Birmingham defeated Chatsworth 14-0, with Christian Moran scoring four goals.

