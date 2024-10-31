High school football: Thursday’s scores

More to Read

SOUTHERN SECTION 605 League Cerritos 36, Artesia 7 Pioneer d. Glenn, forfeit Almont League Alhambra 47, Keppel 0 Big West — Upper Vista Murrieta 20, Norco 16 Camino Real League St. Genevieve 51, Bosco Tech 0 Citrus Belt League Beaumont 51, Redlands 17 Citrus Valley 37, Redlands East Valley 0 Cottonwood League Santa Rosa Academy 43, Silver Valley 0 Trinity Classical Academy 54, Riverside Prep 0 Delta League El Modena 28, Cypress 14 Western 36, Trabuco Hills 35 Epsilon League Huntington Beach 49, El Dorado 28 Golden League Quartz Hill 53, Littlerock 8 Iota League Anaheim Canyon 45, Santa Ana 0 Sonora 28, Irvine 20 Manzanita League Desert Christian 54, Nuview Bridge 14 Mid-Cities League Norwalk 33, Lynwood 15 Montview League Nogales 30, Azusa 7 Sierra Vista 36, Ontario 22 Mountain Pass League San Jacinto 46, Temescal Canyon 0 West Valley 28, Tahquitz 10 Mountain Valley League San Bernardino 42, Indian Springs 21 Omicron League Garden Grove Pacifica 28, Portola 0 River Valley League La Sierra 20, Rubidoux 14 Ramona 26, Patriot 7 San Andreas League Grand Terrace 33, Rim of the World 21 Skyline League Carter 42, Arroyo Valley 0 Sunkist League Jurupa Hills 35, Kaiser 0 Tango League Bolsa Grande 42, Garden Grove Santiago 27 Costa Mesa 47, Loara 14 Valle Vista League Alta Loma 55, West Covina 34 Northview 28, Baldwin Park 0 San Dimas 42, Diamond Ranch 0

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.