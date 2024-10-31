High school football: Thursday’s scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Cerritos 36, Artesia 7
Pioneer d. Glenn, forfeit
Almont League
Alhambra 47, Keppel 0
Big West — Upper
Vista Murrieta 20, Norco 16
Camino Real League
St. Genevieve 51, Bosco Tech 0
Citrus Belt League
Beaumont 51, Redlands 17
Citrus Valley 37, Redlands East Valley 0
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy 43, Silver Valley 0
Trinity Classical Academy 54, Riverside Prep 0
Delta League
El Modena 28, Cypress 14
Western 36, Trabuco Hills 35
Epsilon League
Huntington Beach 49, El Dorado 28
Golden League
Quartz Hill 53, Littlerock 8
Iota League
Anaheim Canyon 45, Santa Ana 0
Sonora 28, Irvine 20
Manzanita League
Desert Christian 54, Nuview Bridge 14
Mid-Cities League
Norwalk 33, Lynwood 15
Montview League
Nogales 30, Azusa 7
Sierra Vista 36, Ontario 22
Mountain Pass League
San Jacinto 46, Temescal Canyon 0
West Valley 28, Tahquitz 10
Mountain Valley League
San Bernardino 42, Indian Springs 21
Omicron League
Garden Grove Pacifica 28, Portola 0
River Valley League
La Sierra 20, Rubidoux 14
Ramona 26, Patriot 7
San Andreas League
Grand Terrace 33, Rim of the World 21
Skyline League
Carter 42, Arroyo Valley 0
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills 35, Kaiser 0
Tango League
Bolsa Grande 42, Garden Grove Santiago 27
Costa Mesa 47, Loara 14
Valle Vista League
Alta Loma 55, West Covina 34
Northview 28, Baldwin Park 0
San Dimas 42, Diamond Ranch 0
8 Man
Coast Valley League
Valley Christian Academy 52, Coastal Christian 28
Heritage League
Lancaster Baptist 42, Milken 0
Nonleague
Victor Valley Christian 34, PAL Academy 20 (Tuesday)
