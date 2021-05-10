Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results

By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 4

Wild-card match, Monday

Temple City 2, Highland 1

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

Campbell Hall 2, Chino 0

Western Christian 2, El Rancho 1

Notre Dame Academy 1, Pasadena 0 (OT)

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Monday

Citrus Hill 5, Alverno 1

Artesia 2, Inglewood 0

Pomona Catholic 2, Alhambra 1 (OT)

Vista del Lago 7, Animo Leadership 1

Desert Mirage 9, Heritage Christian 1

Jurupa Hills 4, Loara 2

Grace Brethren 4, Orange Vista

South El Monte 5, Perris 2

I--Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Oakwood, score not reported

