High school girls’ soccer: Southern Section playoff results
DIVISION 4
Wild-card match, Monday
Temple City 2, Highland 1
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
Campbell Hall 2, Chino 0
Western Christian 2, El Rancho 1
Notre Dame Academy 1, Pasadena 0 (OT)
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Monday
Citrus Hill 5, Alverno 1
Artesia 2, Inglewood 0
Pomona Catholic 2, Alhambra 1 (OT)
Vista del Lago 7, Animo Leadership 1
Desert Mirage 9, Heritage Christian 1
Jurupa Hills 4, Loara 2
Grace Brethren 4, Orange Vista
South El Monte 5, Perris 2
I--Bishop Conaty-Loretto at Oakwood, score not reported
