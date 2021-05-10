High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Peninsula
#5 La Canada at #4 Mira Costa
#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Irvine University
#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Westlake
Notes: Semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; championship, May 21, 3 p.m.
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Beckman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
San Clemente at Murrieta Valley
Laguna Beach at Camarillo
Santa Margarita at Valencia
Foothill at Arcadia
Calabasas at San Marino
JSerra at South Torrance
#4 Harvard-Westlake at Santa Barbara
#3 Marlborough, bye
West Ranch at Yorba Linda
Crescenta Valley at King
Portola at Claremont
Chaminade at Mater Dei
Campbell Hall at Aliso Niguel
Great Oak at Los Osos
#2 Woodbridge at Troy
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
#1 Palm Desert, bye
Long Beach Poly, bye
Temescal Canyon, bye
San Marcos, bye
Redondo at Royal
Cypress, bye
Dos Pueblos at Simi Valley
#4 Corona Santiago, bye
#3 Redlands, bye
Hart at Temecula Valley
San Juan Hills, bye
Westridge, bye
Brentwood, bye
Anaheim Canyon at Marymount
Glendale at Alta Loma
#2 Riverside Poly, bye
DIVISION 3
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
A--Redlands East Valley at South Pasadena
B--Crean Lutheran at Cerritos
C--Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga
D--Glendora at Hemet
E--Eastvale Roosevelt at Xavier Prep
F--Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza
G--Sunny Hills at Mayfield
H--Saugus at Segerstrom
I--Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar
J--Oxnard at Millikan
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Villa Park
Winner wild-card B at Trabuco Hills
Fullerton at Garden Grove
Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson
Winner wild-card C at Walnut
Yucaipa at La Serna
St. Margaret’s at Keppel
Winner wild-card D at #4 Placentia Valencia
Winner wild-card E at #3 Sage Hill
Winner wild-card F at Montclair
Winner wild-card G at Ventura
Winner wild-card H at Archer
Winner wild-card I at Foothill Tech
North Torrance at Mayfair
Capistrano Valley at Whitney
Winner wild-card J at #2 Fountain Valley
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
A--Bolsa Grande at San Gabriel
B--La Mirada at #3 Beverly Hills
C--La Quinta at Adelanto
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Magnolia
Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill
St. Lucy’s at San Dimas
Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley
Flintridge Prep at Malibu
Rosemead at Oxford Academy
Heritage at Coachella Valley
Sierra Canyon at #4 Warren
Winner wild-card B at Westminster La Quinta
Whittier at Arroyo
Rio Mesa at Buckley
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century
Arlington at Rim of the World
Santa Fe at Carpinteria
Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian
Winner wild-card C at #2 Riverside North
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Tuesday
A--Costa Mesa at Nogales
B--Santa Paula at Santa Barbara Providence
C--Knight at Ramona
D--Gladstone at Garey
E--Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill
F--Ontario at Orange Vista
G--Downey at #3 Katella
H--Cathedral City at Canyon Springs
I--Apple Valley at Highland
J--Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch
K--El Monte at Montebello
L--Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms
M--Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence
First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Winner wild-card A at #1 Northview
Winner wild-card B at La Salle
Aquinas at Rancho Alamitos
Winner wild-card C at Summit
San Gorgonio at Paramount
Winner wild-card D at Granite Hills
Winner wild-card E at Oak Hills
Winner wild-card F at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Winner wild-card G at Valley View
Winner wild-card H at Ontario Christian
Winner wild-card I at Tahquitz
Chino at Estancia
Winner wild-card J at Jurupa Hills
Winner wild-card K at Edgewood
Winner wild-card L at Duarte
Winner wild-card M at #2 Patriot
Notes:
Second round in divisions 1-5, Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 17, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m. Championships, May 21, 3 p.m.
