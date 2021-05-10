Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school girls’ tennis: Southern Section playoff pairings

A black tennis racket and yellow tennis ball laying on the ground at a tennis court in early morning light.
(Brycia James/Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Corona del Mar at #1 Peninsula

#5 La Canada at #4 Mira Costa

#6 Palos Verdes at #3 Irvine University

#7 Huntington Beach at #2 Westlake

Notes: Semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m.; championship, May 21, 3 p.m.

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Beckman at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

San Clemente at Murrieta Valley

Laguna Beach at Camarillo

Santa Margarita at Valencia

Foothill at Arcadia

Calabasas at San Marino

JSerra at South Torrance

#4 Harvard-Westlake at Santa Barbara

#3 Marlborough, bye

West Ranch at Yorba Linda

Crescenta Valley at King

Portola at Claremont

Chaminade at Mater Dei

Campbell Hall at Aliso Niguel

Great Oak at Los Osos

#2 Woodbridge at Troy

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

#1 Palm Desert, bye

Long Beach Poly, bye

Temescal Canyon, bye

San Marcos, bye

Redondo at Royal

Cypress, bye

Dos Pueblos at Simi Valley

#4 Corona Santiago, bye

#3 Redlands, bye

Hart at Temecula Valley

San Juan Hills, bye

Westridge, bye

Brentwood, bye

Anaheim Canyon at Marymount

Glendale at Alta Loma

#2 Riverside Poly, bye

DIVISION 3

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

A--Redlands East Valley at South Pasadena

B--Crean Lutheran at Cerritos

C--Newbury Park at Rancho Cucamonga

D--Glendora at Hemet

E--Eastvale Roosevelt at Xavier Prep

F--Hacienda Heights Wilson at Esperanza

G--Sunny Hills at Mayfield

H--Saugus at Segerstrom

I--Santa Ynez at Diamond Bar

J--Oxnard at Millikan

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Villa Park

Winner wild-card B at Trabuco Hills

Fullerton at Garden Grove

Bishop Montgomery at Long Beach Wilson

Winner wild-card C at Walnut

Yucaipa at La Serna

St. Margaret’s at Keppel

Winner wild-card D at #4 Placentia Valencia

Winner wild-card E at #3 Sage Hill

Winner wild-card F at Montclair

Winner wild-card G at Ventura

Winner wild-card H at Archer

Winner wild-card I at Foothill Tech

North Torrance at Mayfair

Capistrano Valley at Whitney

Winner wild-card J at #2 Fountain Valley

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

A--Bolsa Grande at San Gabriel

B--La Mirada at #3 Beverly Hills

C--La Quinta at Adelanto

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Magnolia

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill

St. Lucy’s at San Dimas

Arroyo Valley at Jurupa Valley

Flintridge Prep at Malibu

Rosemead at Oxford Academy

Heritage at Coachella Valley

Sierra Canyon at #4 Warren

Winner wild-card B at Westminster La Quinta

Whittier at Arroyo

Rio Mesa at Buckley

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian at Century

Arlington at Rim of the World

Santa Fe at Carpinteria

Rubidoux at Cerritos Valley Christian

Winner wild-card C at #2 Riverside North

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Tuesday

A--Costa Mesa at Nogales

B--Santa Paula at Santa Barbara Providence

C--Knight at Ramona

D--Gladstone at Garey

E--Desert Mirage at Citrus Hill

F--Ontario at Orange Vista

G--Downey at #3 Katella

H--Cathedral City at Canyon Springs

I--Apple Valley at Highland

J--Lakewood St. Joseph at Diamond Ranch

K--El Monte at Montebello

L--Rancho Verde at Twentynine Palms

M--Palmdale at Academy for Academic Excellence

First round, Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Winner wild-card A at #1 Northview

Winner wild-card B at La Salle

Aquinas at Rancho Alamitos

Winner wild-card C at Summit

San Gorgonio at Paramount

Winner wild-card D at Granite Hills

Winner wild-card E at Oak Hills

Winner wild-card F at #4 Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Winner wild-card G at Valley View

Winner wild-card H at Ontario Christian

Winner wild-card I at Tahquitz

Chino at Estancia

Winner wild-card J at Jurupa Hills

Winner wild-card K at Edgewood

Winner wild-card L at Duarte

Winner wild-card M at #2 Patriot

Notes:

Second round in divisions 1-5, Friday, 3 p.m.; quarterfinals, May 17, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 19, 3 p.m. Championships, May 21, 3 p.m.

